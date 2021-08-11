Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launch today: Here's everything we know

Samsung has been launching its truly wireless earbuds for some years now, managing to become one of the top TWS manufacturers globally. The company is expected to launch its next-gen Galaxy Buds 2 in a few hours at its Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside its next-gen foldable smartphones. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds. Also Read - Upcoming futuristic foldable phones coming in 2021: Galaxy Z Fold3, Google Pixel Fold, more

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Expected price

While Samsung is yet to officially release the pricing of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2, some rumours suggest that the TWS will be priced at around $100. However, according to a report by SamMobile, the Buds 2 will be priced at $170, just below the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Expected specifications

According to leaker snoopytech, the Galaxy Buds 2 sill support Bluetooth 5.2 and will feature a glossy finish. The buds will come with 11mm woofers along with 6.5mm tweaters inside of each bud. They will come with active noise cancellation feature with the help of three microphones. The device will feature a 61mAh battery per Bud and a 472mAh battery inside of the case, providing 18 hours (5 + 13) with ANC and 28 hours (8 + 20) without ANC. The buds will be able to provide a battery life of 55 minutes with 5 minutes of charging time. They will also support Qi wireless charging and will come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

From a quick look at the leaked renders, it can be said that the Galaxy Buds 2 will sport a similar design to most of the existing Galaxy Buds, barring the Galaxy Buds Live, with rounded buds without stems.

According to GalaxyClub, the Buds 2 will match the colour of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and will be made available in black, white, purple and green colour options. However, there is expected to be another colour variant, yellow, which along with the others was leaked accidentally by Samsung.

