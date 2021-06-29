Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price leaks ahead of launch: How much it will cost

Samsung is currently working on its new truly wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2, which will be a successor to the Galaxy Buds+. The new Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to launch in August alongside the Galaxy Watch 4. The TWS earphones will go up against the Beats Studio Buds. The price of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 seems to have been leaked ahead of the launch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch in July, price to be under Rs 15,000

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced between $149 (approximately Rs 11,000) to $169 (approximately Rs 12,500). The new Galaxy Buds 2 will go up against the Beats Studio Buds, which are priced at $149 (approximately Rs 11,000) in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Expected specifications

According to previously leaked renders, the Galaxy Buds 2 look very similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro. They will be made available in White, Black, Purple and Green colour options.

It has been said that the Galaxy Buds 2 will not come with active noise cancellation (ANC) but will come with rubber tips for passive noise cancellation.

The earphones will come with wear detection and two microphones on each earbud.

According to an earlier FCC listing, the Galaxy Buds 2 will be backed by a 60mAh battery in each earbud and a 500mAh battery in the charging case. The charging case will support 2.5W charging and the earbuds will feature a 0.6W charging speed.