comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Leaked Price Hints At Apple Airpods Pro Rival
News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival

Wearables

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 in India for Rs 11,999, which hints that the Buds 2 Pro might have a lower price than the US price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Price

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may not come with the same design as the Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is still a few days away, but leaks have left almost nothing to the imagination. We already know Samsung will unveil its new foldable phones at the event, along with a new smartwatch. However, its next earbuds may not tag along, contrary to previous reports that said otherwise. The earbuds, in particular, are now at the centre of the latest leak. Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the upcoming truly wireless earbuds may cost around the same as the latest Apple AirPods Pro. Also Read - Samsung introduces 'Buy now, Pay later' option for its flagship smartphones

According to a 9to5Google report, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may be set at $230. This translates to roughly Rs 18,300, a significant bump as a projection on the price of the predecessor Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 in India for Rs 11,999, which hints that the Buds 2 Pro might have a lower price than the translated one. But in the US, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is likely to take on the 3rd Generation Apple AirPods Pro, which cost $249. In India, the AirPods Pro cost Rs 26,300. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4: You can get up to $200 credit on reservations

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launch date and features

Several earlier rumours suggested the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5. But recently, Jon Prosser said the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place in August will not see the launch of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung, instead, may choose to launch them sometime later this year. A date, however, is not clear at the moment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in Press renders ahead of August 10 launch

But that never stopped the leaks around the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. A leak earlier this year suggested Samsung’s next flagship earbuds would come in three colours, namely, Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. There were some renders, too, in which the design of the earbuds was revealed. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may go for a design different from the Galaxy Buds 2. They are still going to follow the in-ear design but the overall body may be curvier than what we see on the existing Galaxy Buds 2.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 2:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to be based on Scorpio N platform, will compete against Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Jimny
automobile
Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to be based on Scorpio N platform, will compete against Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's what is new

Gaming

Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's what is new

Netflix August 2022 releases: Never Have I Ever, Darlings, Spider-man and more

Photo Gallery

Netflix August 2022 releases: Never Have I Ever, Darlings, Spider-man and more

5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 ends with intense fight between Jio, Airtel

Telecom

5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 ends with intense fight between Jio, Airtel

Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay

News

Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival

Redmi 10A Sport with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to be based on Scorpio N platform, will compete against Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's what is new

5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 ends with intense fight between Jio, Airtel

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places
Samsung Launched Galaxy S22

News

Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 " Bora Purple" Edition, Check out the video
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999