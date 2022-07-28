Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is still a few days away, but leaks have left almost nothing to the imagination. We already know Samsung will unveil its new foldable phones at the event, along with a new smartwatch. However, its next earbuds may not tag along, contrary to previous reports that said otherwise. The earbuds, in particular, are now at the centre of the latest leak. Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the upcoming truly wireless earbuds may cost around the same as the latest Apple AirPods Pro. Also Read - Samsung introduces 'Buy now, Pay later' option for its flagship smartphones

According to a 9to5Google report, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may be set at $230. This translates to roughly Rs 18,300, a significant bump as a projection on the price of the predecessor Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 in India for Rs 11,999, which hints that the Buds 2 Pro might have a lower price than the translated one. But in the US, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is likely to take on the 3rd Generation Apple AirPods Pro, which cost $249. In India, the AirPods Pro cost Rs 26,300. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4: You can get up to $200 credit on reservations

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launch date and features

Several earlier rumours suggested the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5. But recently, Jon Prosser said the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place in August will not see the launch of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung, instead, may choose to launch them sometime later this year. A date, however, is not clear at the moment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in Press renders ahead of August 10 launch

But that never stopped the leaks around the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. A leak earlier this year suggested Samsung’s next flagship earbuds would come in three colours, namely, Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. There were some renders, too, in which the design of the earbuds was revealed. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may go for a design different from the Galaxy Buds 2. They are still going to follow the in-ear design but the overall body may be curvier than what we see on the existing Galaxy Buds 2.