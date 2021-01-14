Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched: Price, specifications

at its Unpacked January 2021 event has launched its latest pair of Pro truly wireless earphones. Key features of the device include IPX8 rating, ANC support, 11-millimetre woofer and a 6.5-millimetre tweeter. It will be made available in three colour options: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 launched, price starts $799.99

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Price

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,500). These will be made available in select markets starting January 15. The company is yet to announce the Indian pricing and availability details for these.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come with an 11-millimetre woofer along with a 6.5-millimetre tweeter. They weigh 6.3 grams and the charging case weighs 44.9 grams. The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound with voice detect features. For cancelling out the audio the earbuds feature three microphones, two on the outside and one on the inner edge.

The earbuds sport a 61mAh battery, and the charging case sports a 472mAh battery. The company claims that with ANC turned on, the earbuds can provide battery life of 5 hours and 18 hours with the charging case. With ANC turned off the buds can provide a battery life of 8 hours and a total of 28 hours with the charging case. It also states that the buds can be charged for one hour of play-time within 5 minutes. The buds also come with support for Qi wireless charging.

The buds come with support for 5.0 and supported codecs include Scalable, AAC and SBC. They also come with IPX7 dust and water resistance rating.

“As people look for technology that helps them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for true wireless earbuds has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”