Samsung has launched the successor to the Galaxy Buds Live dubbed Galaxy Buds Pro in India. The price of the earphones are set at Rs 15,990. The true wireless earphones launched at Samsung Unpacked 2021 comes with features such as active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and IPX7 water resistance. Also Read - The morning after Samsung Galaxy S21 launch: Is it worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

Buyers who wish to purchase Galaxy Buds Pro can do it right away in the country. The company has confirmed that consumers who pre-book the wireless earphones will start receiving deliveries from January 29 onwards. The company has also announced that customers who pre-book the Galaxy Buds Pro will also have the option to purchase the Samsung wireless power bank U1200 for Rs 499. The wireless earbuds will be available in three colour options: violet, black, and silver. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series lacks Samsung Pay's MST and its end of a cool feature

Galaxy Buds Pro features

The wireless ear Buds Pro comes with 2 way speaker, 3 mics, voice pickup unit, wind shield, IPX7 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, 61mAh battery for the earbuds, 472mAh battery for charging case. Samsung claims to offer 1 hour playtime with 5minutes quick charge. The Galaxy Buds Pro comes with enhanced 3 microphone system with Wind Shield Technology, active noise canceling, which claims to cut 99 percent noise. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro: Everything announced at Unpacked 2021

The company in its official press release notes, “Galaxy Buds Pro have been built to provide truly holistic and intelligent sound experiences, featuring a range of innovations and functionalities designed for the way you use your earbuds today – for work, for play, and for everything else in between. Galaxy Buds Pro’s long-lasting battery life, IPX7 water resistance rating, design fine-tuned for optimal day-to-day usage and more are here to help make your everyday audio experiences more epic.”

Galaxy S21 price in India

Last night after the global launch event, Samsung announced the India pricing of the Galaxy S21 series. The S21 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 69,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM +128GB storage is priced at Rs 81,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 85,999. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,05,999 and Galaxy S21 Ultra 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,16,999.