Here s how much Samsung Galaxy Bud2 Pro cost in India

Samsung earlier this week launched the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earbuds at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Now, just days later, the company has revealed the pricing for its Galaxy Buds2 Pro that comes with several new features such as 24bit hi-fi sound quality, 360 immersive audio and intelligent Audio Noise Cancellation (ANC) functionality among others.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro India price and offers

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earbuds cost Rs 17,999 in India and they will be available in Graphite, White and Bora Purple colour variants. Interested buyers can pre-book Galaxy Buds2 Pro on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 16, 2022.

In addition to revealing the price, the company revealed the launch offers for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Samsung said interested buyers will get a cashback of Rs 3,000 from all leading banks bringing the effective price to Rs 14,999. Apart from this, interested buyers who on pre-book the Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earbuds will be eligible to purchase the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad at a discounted price of Rs 499. Sans the offer, the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad costs Rs 2,999. Also, the company said that customers will also be eligible to get up to Rs 3,000 off on exchanging their old devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro specifications and features

As far as the features are concerned, the newly launched Galaxy Buds2 Pro feature a light weight and ergonomic design that is 15 percent smaller than the Galaxy Buds Pro. They weigh just 5.5 grams and they come with IPX7 dust and water resistant coating. Samsung said that Buds2 Pro features 24-bit Hi-Fi sound along with 360-audio and they have custom co-axial two-way tweeters and woofers. It also features active-noise cancellation (ANC) functionality, which the company says is 40 percent better than the one available in the Galax Buds Pro. It also comes with Voice Detect and Ambient Sound functionalities.

Coming to the battery, Samsung says each earbud has 61mAh battery while the case has a 515mAh battery that is capable of providing a talk time of up to 14 hours with ANC on and up to 15 hours with ANC off. Similarly, they are capable of providing a play time of up to 18 hours with ANC on and up to 29 hours with ANC off. For connectivity they have Bluetooth 5.3 and Auto Switch.