Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999

Samsung on Saturday launched its new Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker device in . The Galaxy Fit 2 is touted as the slimmer alternative to the company's smartwatches. It's biggest highlight this time is the battery life. Samsung says Galaxy Fit 2 will last up to 15 days on a single charge and it can go up to 3 weeks depending upon the settings and conditions.

The South Korean company unveiled the Galaxy Fit 2 during its 'Life Unstoppable' virtual event last month. It has now come to India at a price of Rs 3,999. The Galaxy Fit 2 will be made available in two colour options – Black and Scarlet – starting October 16. It has a similar design as the original Galaxy Fit but now the color display is smaller and the tracker body is slimmer.

Specifications and features

The features a rectangular AMOLED touch screen, just like its predecessor, but this time body is housed inside the silicone band rather than a metal frame. Other than that Samsung hasn't shared many details about it as yet.

In terms of design, it is mostly identical but Samsung has now removed the physical button on the side and has replaced it with virtual button on the front below the screen.

The company says it has added 70 different watch face options in the new Galaxy Fit 2. Apart from basic smartwatch capabilities, the Fit 2 comes with improved fitness features and can track up to five different types of workout. Users will easily get to see information such as calories burned, distance, heart rate, and more.