comscore Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999
News

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999

Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 features a rectangular AMOLED touch screen, just like its predecessor.

  • Published: October 17, 2020 2:19 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-fit-2-launched

Samsung on Saturday launched its new Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker device in India. The Galaxy Fit 2 is touted as the slimmer alternative to the company’s smartwatches. It’s biggest highlight this time is the battery life. Samsung says Galaxy Fit 2 will last up to 15 days on a single charge and it can go up to 3 weeks depending upon the settings and conditions. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

The South Korean company unveiled the Galaxy Fit 2 during its ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event last month. It has now come to India at a price of Rs 3,999. The Galaxy Fit 2 will be made available in two colour options – Black and Scarlet – starting October 16. It has a similar design as the original Galaxy Fit but now the color display is smaller and the tracker body is slimmer. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 53,999

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 features a rectangular AMOLED touch screen, just like its predecessor, but this time body is housed inside the silicone band rather than a metal frame. Other than that Samsung hasn’t shared many details about it as yet. Also Read - Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches, upgrade offers and more

In terms of design, it is mostly identical but Samsung has now removed the physical button on the side and has replaced it with virtual button on the front below the screen.

The company says it has added 70 different watch face options in the new Galaxy Fit 2. Apart from basic smartwatch capabilities, the Fit 2 comes with improved fitness features and can track up to five different types of workout. Users will easily get to see information such as calories burned, distance, heart rate, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 17, 2020 2:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer
News
Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro gets first Android 11 public beta

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro gets first Android 11 public beta

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

Most Popular

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer

Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro gets first Android 11 public beta

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India
Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year
Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India
Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

News

Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

हिंदी समाचार

Micromax Helio G35, Helio G85 के साथ नवंबर में लॉन्च करेगा स्मार्टफोन, Xiaomi, Realme को देगा टक्कर

Nokia 225 4G सस्ता फोन प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध , जानें कीमत

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition हुआ टीज, इस तारीख से शुरू होगा प्री-ऑर्डर

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE स्मार्टफोन का 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें क्या है कीमत

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look

News

Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer
News
Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer
Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro gets first Android 11 public beta

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro gets first Android 11 public beta
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India
Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

News

Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers