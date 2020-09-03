comscore Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with up to 3-week battery life unveiled
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 biggest highlight this time is the battery life. Samsung claims up to 15 days on a single charge and it can go up to 3 weeks depending upon the settings and conditions.

  • Published: September 3, 2020 4:20 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-fit-2-launched

Samsung has launch its second-generation of fitness tracker wearable, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, globally. After a month of Galaxy Watch 3, this is another smart product in Samsung’s wearables portfolio. The Galaxy Fit 2 is touted as the slimmer alternative to the company’s smartwatches. It’s biggest highlight this time is the battery life. Samsung says Galaxy Fit 2 will last up to 15 days on a single charge and it can go up to 3 weeks depending upon the settings and conditions. Also Read - Top Intel Core 11th Gen Tiger Lake laptops announced for 2020

The South Korean company unveiled the Galaxy Fit 2 during its ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event yesterday. It is yet to announce the pricing and availability for the same. All we know is that the Galaxy Fit 2 will be made available in two colour options – Black and Scarlet. It has a similar design as the original Galaxy Fit but now the color display is smaller and the tracker body is slimmer. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Folding phablet adopts premium like nothing else

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 features a rectangular AMOLED touch screen, just like its predecessor, but this time body is housed inside the silicone band rather than a metal frame. Other than that Samsung hasn’t shared many details about it as yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

In terms of design, it is mostly identical but Samsung has now removed the physical button on the side and has replaced it with virtual button on the front below the screen.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Samsung says that it added 70 different watch face options in the new Galaxy Fit 2. Apart from basic smartwatch capabilities, the Fit 2 comes with improved fitness features and can track up to five different types of workout. Users will easily get to see information such as calories burned, distance, heart rate, and more.

