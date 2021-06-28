Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021: First look at One UI Watch skin for the new OS developed with Google

Samsung during its Galaxy MWC 2021 event provided us with the first glimpse of the new unified smartwatch operating system built in collaboration with Google. The company claims that the new operating system has taken the best parts of Google’s Wear OS operating system and Samsung’s Tizen OS, bringing them together on this new unified platform. Also Read - Samsung Event Highlights: Samsung launches One UI Galaxy Watch

This unified platform will first be made available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch, which will be launched later this year during the summer Unpacked event. The company has also announced that they will also be launching a One UI Watch skin alongside the unified platform.

The new unified platform will bring better performance and provide its users with a seamless experience between the Watch and Android smartphones. This platform will also get a greater number of applications, which the users can use.

Samsung during the event stated that One UI Watch along with the new unified platform will provide users with a new Galaxy Watch experience. It will come with features like installing watch-compatible apps on your smartphone automatically, seamless clock functioning, blocking numbers from the watch, and more.

All current-gen Galaxy smartwatches will continue to be supported for a minimum of three years. Also, the unified platform will be making its way on to smartwatches from other OEMs too.

The unified platform will allow users to download third-party apps directly from the Play Store. Some of the unified apps will include Adidas Running, GOLFBUDDY Smart Caddie, Strava, Swim.com, Calm, Sleep Cycle, Spotify, YouTube Music and Google Maps.

“Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration and whenever we’ve worked together, the experience for our consumers has been dramatically better for everyone,” said Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management, Android and Wear, Google. “That certainly holds true for this new, unified platform, which will be rolling out for the first time on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch. In collaboration with Samsung, we’re thrilled to bring longer battery life, faster performance, and a wide range of apps, including many from Google to a whole new wearable experience.”

Samsung is also working on providing developers with an improved watch face design tool, which will be rolled out to designers later this year.