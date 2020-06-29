Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 appears in new press renders

Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch next month in July. Earlier this week, a leak shared the first press renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3. Now, the same source has shared new high-quality renders, in which the watch’s color variants are also revealed.

The source of all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak so far has been Evan Blass. In the new renders, the Galaxy Watch 3 is showcased in a couple of color editions: black and bronze. While the latter somewhat resembles the “rose gold” color tone, Evan Blass claims that the color variant will be officially called “Bronze.” The Bronze model comes in a size of 41mm, while the black variant will come in a 45 mm size. You can check the latest press renders on the cited source’s official Twitter account.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked specifications

In one of the images, the “Wednesday 22” date can be seen as mentioned on the watch face. This suggests that Samsung could announce the device on July 22. Previous reports have revealed that the Galaxy Watch 3 will be equipped with a chassis made of stainless steel or titanium, depending on the version. The display will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass DX and surrounded by a physical rotating bezel. It has also been revealed that it will have MIL-STD-810G military certification and water resistance of up to 5ATM.

The 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 has the SM-R840 model number and a 247 mAh battery to power its 1.2-inch screen. On the other hand, the 45mm variant has the SM-R850 model number and will be powered by a 340 mAh battery for a 1.4-inch display. Additionally, both options of the Galaxy Watch 3 are claimed to support wireless charging technology. Therefore, we can charge the device by placing it on a charging base compatible with the Qi standard.

Samsung’s new watch will also come with sensors dedicated to monitoring our health, such as an ECG, heart rate sensor, blood pressure tracker, sleep tracker, and more. It will run the brand’s own Tizen OS 5.5 operating system. The wearable will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal music storage. Moreover, it is expected to come with connectivity features like 4G LTE, GPS, NFC chip, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.