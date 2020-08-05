comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Buds Live launched | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched; check price, features and specifications

Check out what is new with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galxy Buds Live, the brand's latest smartwatch series and true wireless earbuds.

  Updated: August 5, 2020 8:41 PM IST
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch 3 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The smartwatch will succeed in the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE as the brand’s newest, most feature-packed smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 3 features a bunch of new features and improvements over its predecessor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and all other products leaked before launch

The Galaxy Watch 3 features Hand Gesture support and comes with the signature Samsung rotating dial. The gestures allow you to take or reject calls with operating on the watch. There is also a microphone and speaker allowing users to take calls directly from the watch, play music straight from the watch, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect

The Galaxy Watch will also come with Bixby Voice as the default voice assistant. Like the Apple Watch, Samsung has even added a fall detection mode that will detect anytime a user has a fall. It will then ring for the next 60 seconds. If the user does not respond, the watch will text your exact location along with a 5 second sound recording to your emergency contacts. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review: The one to stay fit and connected

Variants and Features

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 3 in four variants.  Of the two 41mm variants, one features LTE while the other relies on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Similarly, one of the 45mm variants features LTE while the other supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

With the Blood oxygen feature, you can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch 3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements. Note that ECG will 0only be available in regions where the feature has been authorized. A running analysis will help you run better, improve form, and prevent injuries, while VO2 max follows your cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption.

For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will also feature a stainless steel case, a Gorilla Glass DX display, a 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G rating, and GPS support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung also launched the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live at the event. The new Samsung true wireless earbuds feature a radical new design that is unlike that of traditional in-ear style or stem-style TWS earbuds. The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live stays nearly entirely inside the ear canal and do not protrude. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to the Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so you can feel like you’re in the same room as your loved ones, even when you’re apart. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation as well.

Pricing

The Galaxy Watch 3 41mm is priced at USD 399 while the LTE variant is priced at USD 449. The Galaxy Watch 3 45mm is priced at USD 429. Meanwhile the Galaxy Buds Live are priced at USD 169.99.

  Published Date: August 5, 2020 8:14 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 5, 2020 8:41 PM IST

Best Sellers