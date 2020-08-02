comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 design, feature leaked in video | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked in detailed video

Wearables

Samsung will be introducing the new smartwatch along with the Galaxy Note 20 series in the coming days.

  • Published: August 2, 2020 2:31 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked

Samsung is going to launch the new Galaxy Watch 3 in the coming days. And now we’re getting a closer look at the features and design of the upcoming product. The leaked video comes via reliable tipster Evan Blass, which talks about the product in detail. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August 2020 security patch update

As we’ve told you before, the Watch 3 features gesture control, and you have the rotating dial to navigate around the device as well. There is a clench-and-unclench gesture that will reportedly let you take calls on the go. When you receive a phone call, all you have to do is clench up and unclench your fist to take the phone call. The presence of a mic and speaker on the watch means you don’t need to take your phone out at all. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, India launch date

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

In addition to this, Bixby voice will be the default voice assistant for Samsung’s wearable. With the SIM variant of the Watch, users can receive/make voice calls. They are also adding fall detection feature, which has been part of Apple Watch for few years now and you have Samsung Health integrated as well. The new feature will detect anytime a user has a fall. It will then ring for the next 60 seconds. If the user does not respond, the watch will text your exact location along with a 5 second sound recording to your emergency contacts. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 new features leaked; Hand gestures, fall detection and more confirmed

Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

Also Read

Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 launch date nears

From the visuals, you can clearly see that Watch 3 design is similar to a regular watch. And Samsung will offering the device with the option of multiple bands, available in different materials. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be announced on August 5 in four different variants. As per rumors, you will have LTE-enabled variant and few which support Bluetooth connectivity. Stay tuned to get all the updates straight from the event.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 2, 2020 2:31 PM IST

