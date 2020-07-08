Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 live images spotted on NCC listing

Samsung is setting up the launch of the Galaxy Watch 3 in the upcoming months. Now that a date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event is out, speculation over whether Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup too at the event are ever-increasing. Now, ahead of the expected launch, more information on Samsung’s upcoming wearable has surfaced on the web. This time, live images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 were spotted online. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5

The images show a watch with a silver body and a black leather wristband. Of the black, silver, and bronze model expected, this one is the silver variant. The images have been picked from the NCC certification website.

Expected Specifications

According to a report from SamMobile, the wearable will be available in two different sizes. These include the 41mm dial with a 1.2-inch display and 45mm dial with a 1.4-inch display. The display will be 0.1 inches larger than the screen size on the Galaxy Watch regardless of the smaller physical dimensions. This likely means that the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 3 will be thinner than the predecessor. We already know that both of the size variants will come in the stainless steel and titanium material variants.

In addition, Samsung also plans to add 8GB storage in the wearable along with LTE and GPS for connectivity. We can also anticipate 1GB RAM on both the variants along with Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box. Beyond this, the images of both the variants surfaced online providing us with a little glimpse of the real-world design. Both appear to feature small design variations along with two physical buttons on the right side. Similar to past Samsung Galaxy Watch products, the unannounced successor will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The report also mentioned a MIL-STD-810G compliant design for ruggedness and durability.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch will also feature Corning Gorilla Glass DX for more robust durability. Talking about other features, the device will likely sport heart rate monitor along with 8-pulse reading photodiodes. The device will also feature support for blood pressure monitoring along with an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. We are unclear if the company will roll out the ECG feature to markets across the globe. As per the report, the 41mm model will sport a 247mAh battery, and the 45mm a 340mAh battery.