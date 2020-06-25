comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 new renders reveal closer look | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 new renders reveal closer look

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 render comes via leakster Evan Blass (evleaks), who has accurately leaked other devices before.

  • Updated: June 25, 2020 4:25 PM IST
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is Samsung’s next wearable in the lineup. It has been showing up on the leaks and rumors radar quite consistently since the past few days. Now a new leak has spotted online which reveals the complete render of the Galaxy Watch 3. The render shows off the watch from the front as well as from the back. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel

The new render comes via leakster Evan Blass (evleaks), who has accurately leaked other devices before. Hence, the new leak stands a strong chance of showcasing the actual design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online; Here is everything we know

The device in the leaked image shows the model number SM-R840, which aligns with the previous leaks. The markings visible on the watch show that it could feature a 45mm stainless steel case and gorilla glass DX on top. Moreover, the watch is expected to feature 5 ATM water resistance along with MIL-STD-810G certification. As per a report by XDA, the watch will also feature integrated GPS for positioning and route tracking. The black-colored leather strap also appears to be easily replaceable. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants; check details

As per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two different sizes. These include the 41mm dial with a 1.2-inch display and 45mm dial with a 1.4-inch display. The display will be 0.1 inches larger than the screen size on the Galaxy Watch regardless of the smaller physical dimensions. This likely means that the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 3 will be thinner than the predecessor. We already know that both of the size variants will come in the stainless steel and titanium material variants.

In addition, Samsung also plans to add 8GB storage in the wearable. We can also anticipate 1GB RAM on both the variants along with Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box. Beyond this, the images of both the variants surfaced online providing us with a little glimpse of the real-world design. Both appear to feature small design variations along with two physical buttons on the right side. Similar to past Samsung Galaxy Watch products, the unannounced successor will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 4:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 25, 2020 4:25 PM IST

