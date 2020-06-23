comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel

Samsung is likely to present the Galaxy Watch 3 on August 5, along with the new TWS Galaxy Buds Live headphones.

  Published: June 23, 2020 8:04 PM IST
In August this year, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 3, a new flagship smartwatch. For this model, it is said that the company has plans to retain the physical rotating bezel after replacing it with a capacitive version on Watch Active models. Now, several live images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 have emerged on the internet, showing the new smartwatch in operation.

The leaked images (by TechTalkTV) of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 show the new model’s design and UI. It seems like the device won’t have a major change in the user interface. However, the watch will use rotating bezels as a basis for users to navigate through the available functions. The design is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, except for the two physical buttons on the right side. The smartwatch is likely to run the company’s Tizen 5.5 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series: Leaked features

The Galaxy Watch 3 will likely come in two dial sizes to fit various wrist types. The 45mm model has dimensions of 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 and houses a 1.4-inch screen. It will feature a 340mAh battery capacity. The 41mm edition of the watch could have dimensions 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm and a 1.2-inch screen. This model is said to draw its power from a smaller battery with 247mAh of capacity.

In terms of connectivity options, the Galaxy Watch 3 will be compatible with both LTE and GPS. When it comes to built-in sensors, it will likely offer users a heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitoring, and an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. It is currently unclear if the ECG feature will be available globally at launch. The wearable is said to offer an 8GB of internal storage with 1GB of RAM.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series was recently approved by the Bluetooth SIG certification. The listing revealed that the smartwatches would have the SM-R845 and SM-R855 model numbers. It was also reported that the device would support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 3 series will also come with MIL-STD-810G and IP68 certification.

Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Watch 3 on August 5, along with the new TWS Galaxy Buds Live headphones. However, the main stars of that event will be the Galaxy Note 20 series and the new Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones.

  Published Date: June 23, 2020 8:04 PM IST

