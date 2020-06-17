comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications, images leak | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online; Here is everything we know
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online; Here is everything we know

Wearables

The company has not made any formal announcement regarding the anticipated wearable device. However, some reports have surfaced online sharing the highlights of the upcoming product. Let’s check out the latest information about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 wearable here.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 4:53 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked images

Electronics giant Samsung is likely working on the next generation of its flagship wearable device, the rumored Galaxy Watch 3. The company has not made any formal announcement regarding the anticipated wearable device. However, some reports have surfaced online sharing the highlights of the upcoming product. These highlights include the possible specifications along with the first set of real-world images for the Samsung wearable. As per the information available online, the company is likely to launch its upcoming wearable sometime in July. In addition to the wearable, the company is also planning to launch its next-generation wireless earbuds. Let’s check out the latest information about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 wearable here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants; check details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and images leaked; details

According to a report from SamMobile, the wearable will be available in two different sizes. These include the 41mm dial with a 1.2-inch display and 45mm dial with a 1.4-inch display. The display will be 0.1 inches larger than the screen size on the Galaxy Watch regardless of the smaller physical dimensions. This likely means that the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 3 will be thinner than the predecessor. We already know that both of the size variants will come in the stainless steel and titanium material variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch successor could have a premium titanium variant

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

In addition, Samsung also plans to add 8GB storage in the wearable along with LTE and GPS for connectivity. We can also anticipate 1GB RAM on both the variants along with Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box. Beyond this, the images of both the variants surfaced online providing us with a little glimpse of the real-world design. Both appear to feature small design variations along with two physical buttons on the right side. Similar to past Samsung Galaxy Watch products, the unannounced successor will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The report also mentioned a MIL-STD-810G compliant design for ruggedness and durability. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch series can now monitor blood pressure with new update

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants; check details

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants; check details

Upcoming Galaxy Watch will also feature Corning Gorilla Glass DX for more robust durability. Talking about other features, the device will likely sport heart rate monitor along with 8-pulse reading photodiodes. The device will also feature support for blood pressure monitoring along with an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. We are unclear if the company will roll out the ECG feature to markets across the globe. As per the report, the 41mm model will sport a 247mAh battery, and the 45mm a 340mAh battery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 4:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online
Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

News

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

News

WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Samsung Phone under 20,000

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 20,000
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online
Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

News

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India
OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

Smart TVs

OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi K40 स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 33 वॉट का चार्जर

Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh के साथ भारत में 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

चीनी ब्रांड को पीछे छोड़ भारत में सैमसंग का दबदबा! बना लोगों की पसंद

LG Velvet 5G हुआ यूरोप में लॉन्च, जल्द हो सकता है ग्लोबल डेब्यू

Samsung Galaxy A21s क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51
News
Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51
Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications
WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

News

WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls
Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India
OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

Smart TVs

OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers