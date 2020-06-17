Electronics giant Samsung is likely working on the next generation of its flagship wearable device, the rumored Galaxy Watch 3. The company has not made any formal announcement regarding the anticipated wearable device. However, some reports have surfaced online sharing the highlights of the upcoming product. These highlights include the possible specifications along with the first set of real-world images for the Samsung wearable. As per the information available online, the company is likely to launch its upcoming wearable sometime in July. In addition to the wearable, the company is also planning to launch its next-generation wireless earbuds. Let’s check out the latest information about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 wearable here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants; check details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and images leaked; details

According to a report from SamMobile, the wearable will be available in two different sizes. These include the 41mm dial with a 1.2-inch display and 45mm dial with a 1.4-inch display. The display will be 0.1 inches larger than the screen size on the Galaxy Watch regardless of the smaller physical dimensions. This likely means that the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 3 will be thinner than the predecessor. We already know that both of the size variants will come in the stainless steel and titanium material variants.

In addition, Samsung also plans to add 8GB storage in the wearable along with LTE and GPS for connectivity. We can also anticipate 1GB RAM on both the variants along with Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box. Beyond this, the images of both the variants surfaced online providing us with a little glimpse of the real-world design. Both appear to feature small design variations along with two physical buttons on the right side. Similar to past Samsung Galaxy Watch products, the unannounced successor will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The report also mentioned a MIL-STD-810G compliant design for ruggedness and durability.

Upcoming Galaxy Watch will also feature Corning Gorilla Glass DX for more robust durability. Talking about other features, the device will likely sport heart rate monitor along with 8-pulse reading photodiodes. The device will also feature support for blood pressure monitoring along with an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. We are unclear if the company will roll out the ECG feature to markets across the globe. As per the report, the 41mm model will sport a 247mAh battery, and the 45mm a 340mAh battery.