Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants

We have seen hints and details of a new Samsung smartwatch in the pipeline for a while now. Now a new certification and information via the Galaxy Wearable app have revealed that the new smartwatch will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and not the Galaxy Watch 2. The brand has decided to apparently skip the number 2 moniker completely, making us wonder if the Galaxy Watch LTE editions were actually the second generation of the product. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 to go on sale today at 12 pm; check price and features

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Wearable application observed an image asset specifically mentioning the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 name. We already saw the name on an NBTC certification recently, but now that the name comes directly from Samsung itself, it is pretty much a sealed deal. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM on Amazon India: All you need to know

Watch: Realme Watch Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available in 4 variants

Another certification by FCC listed four different variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Two of these are 41mm dial sizes, only one of which, will support LTE. The other two are 45mm variants, again with one featuring LTE and the other, just Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. More specifications were also spotted on the Korean NRRA and the Thai NBTC certification sites. The new Galaxy Watch has the model number SM-R855F. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 update in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 could be launched soon since it has already made it to the app. The nearest event is the Galaxy unpacked event where the Korean brand is expected to launch the Note 20 series. Other leaks on the watch itself so far, have suggested a few more elements. These include the signature rotating bezel, a stainless steel case, a Gorilla Glass DX display. There is also rumored to be 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G rating, GPS support, and maybe ECG and blood pressure monitoring.

Bean-shaped Galaxy Buds also on the way

In other news, Samsung is also launching the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds we heard about earlier this year. This uniquely shaped pair of true wireless earbuds was also confirmed on the Galaxy Wearable app, just like the Galaxy Watch 3. As per various hints, the earbuds may end up being called the Samsung Galaxy Buds X or Buds Live. They are rumored to support ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and better internal speakers.