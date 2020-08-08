comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update brings new features | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update brings new features and blood oxygen monitoring

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was recently launched in two 41mm variants and two 45mm variants.

  Published: August 8, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 render evleaks

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 just launched days ago and has already received its first major update. The new update brings a bunch of new features to Samsung’s latest smart wearable. The 80MB OTA update can be installed on the watch via the Galaxy Wearable app. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 gets price cut in India: Check specifications, offers and new prices

The main highlight of the new Galaxy Watch 3 update is the addition of health and fitness-oriented features, especially blood oxygen monitoring. The update also comes after ECG monitoring was launched in South Korea, which also recently received approval from the US FDA. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers, pre-booking details revealed: Check specifications

However, that being said, not every country that can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch right now has access to ECG monitoring. These countries, including Algeria, Angola, Canada, France, Iran, Japan, Libya, South Africa, and Thailand will have to wait for their respective countries to first approve the use of ECG monitoring. Also Read - Samsung promises three Android upgrades for Galaxy S10 and newer but there’s a catch

In addition to the arrival of blood oxygen monitoring, the Galaxy Watch 3 update also includes the advanced running analytics, VO2max support, and other features. VO2max will help users estimate the maximum amount of oxygen they intake during their workout sessions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch 3 in four variants.  Of the two 41mm variants, one features LTE while the other relies on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Similarly, one of the 45mm variants features LTE while the other supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

With the Blood oxygen feature, you can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch 3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements. Note that ECG will 0only be available in regions where the feature has been authorized. A running analysis will help you run better, improve form, and prevent injuries, while VO2 max follows your cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption.

For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch. The Galaxy Watch 3 will also feature a stainless steel case, a Gorilla Glass DX display, a 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G rating, and GPS support.

  Published Date: August 8, 2020 1:06 PM IST

Best Sellers