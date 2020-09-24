Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2 get ECG support

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was launched last month. One of the key highlights of the new wearable over its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 2, is the support for ECG monitoring. However, there is a catch with ECG. In most countries, including the US, the brands must gain separate permission to let their devices monitor ECG. Samsung just activated the feature on the Galaxy Watch 3 series and even the Watch Active 2 in the US. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Comparison of the 2020 essential flagships

However, all is not good. Samsung has, at least for now, blocked the use of the feature only to users who own a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone running Android 7 or above. This means that if you pair your newly purchased Galaxy Watch 3 with another non-Samsung phone, even if it is an expensive flagship device running the latest Android 10, you will not be able to use the ECG feature. This is quite a bad move on Samsung’s part, and without an explanation will likely attract some backlash. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8: Confirmed 6000mAh battery, AMOLED display

That being said, recording the heart rhythm on the Samsung Health Monitor app is pretty easy. All users need to do is rest their arms on a flat surface and place their fingers on the top button of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Once you have done this, Samsung’s Health Monitor app allows you to send a PDF report of your ECG along with relevant symptoms like dizziness or fatigue. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

In other news, Samsung is expected to debut its new F series of smartphones in India on October 8. The announcement comes from a Flipkart teaser that also gives out a few features of the F41. The device will be launched via an online event at 5:30 pm and will go on sale via Flipkart. The limited set of revealed features hint at this being a reworked Galaxy M31 at possibly a lower price. Samsung is yet to reveal more on this one officially.

The Galaxy F has been long rumored to be a camera-centric series of affordable smartphones. The Galaxy F41 is the first in the series and it expresses its intention of being a photographer’s choice from the teaser. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 2020-ish rectangular camera hump design. There’s even a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor while the rear appears to be made of plastic.