Samsung in collaboration with the Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand Kitsuné has launched its special Maison Kitsuné Edition Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 devices. Both the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition come with the lifestyle brand’s Fox logo and “signature aesthetic infused into every aspect” from the watch straps and watch faces to the earbuds and their case. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition in-pics: This is the most customisable Galaxy device you can get

Both the products come in a Moonrock Beige colour option, which the company claims was created specifically for the collaboration. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched: When is the India launch?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition: Availability details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition is priced at $264.99 (approximately Rs 19,830), and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition are priced at $209.99 (approximately Rs 15,714). The company has not revealed when both of the special edition devices will launch in the Indian market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event Part 2 to begin at 7.30 pm IST today: What to expect, how to watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition comes with Moonrock Beige straps with a Fox-shaped cutout and engravings for an eye-catching look. It also comes with an additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering. The device features Galaxy Watch 4’s holistic suite of robust wellness features and One UI Watch user interface.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes in the Moonrock Beige paint job housed in a sleek Stardust Gray leather case. The right earbud features the Fox’s head, while the left earbud showcases its tail. The case also features the Fox. Apart from the new design, Samsung in collaboration with the brand’s music label Kitsuné Musique has also created a playlist especially for the partnership. On top of that, users can also install an exclusive Maison Kitsuné phone theme by tagging an NFC card that comes in the box of the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition or Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition case.