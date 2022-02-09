Samsung has rolled out new fitness-related updates for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users globally. The update introduces a new sleep coaching program, new body composition insights and a new advanced interval training aimed at cyclists as well as runners. The company has also launched a new line of stylish straps for the users. For the unversed, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 debuted in India last year and is now available with Valentine’s Day offers in India. Also Read - Valentines Day Special: Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 updates

Updated body composition insights

Samsung has rolled out updated body composition insights in Samsung Health-powered by Centr. For the unversed, it is a digital fitness program curated by Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth’s team. Galaxy Watch 4 users will now get a 30-day trial for the Centr program. The free trial will also be available for new Centr customers who signed up on Centr through Samsung Health. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition launched: Here’s the first look

Interval target feature

Samsung’s latest smartwatch users will also receive a new interval target feature for runners and cyclists that will let them set duration, distance, and number of sets for their workout. It will then guide them through a custom intensity training session for the said workout. For these workouts, Samsung has partnered with apps like Adidas Running and Strava. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched: When is the India launch?

Sleep Coaching program

The newly introduced sleep coaching program will help users to develop healthy sleeping habits. It will track a week’s sleeping pattern and will analyze them “to assign one of eight sleep symbol animals representing the user’s sleep type”. It will also assign a four-to-five week-long coaching program to users to improve their sleep quality.

Additionally, the company has introduced a Samsung Health Monitor app for the users that will measure blood pressure and electrocardiogram via advanced BioActive Sensor technology. However, this tech is yet to arrive in India. According to Samsung, it will soon release an update that will let users stream music over WiFi or LTE from the YouTube Music app in the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. The latest Samsung wearables soon start supporting Google Assistant.