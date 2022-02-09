comscore Samsung releases new software update for Galaxy Watch 4 series
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives major software update: Check details
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives major software update: Check details

Wearables

Samsung has also introduced a Samsung Health Monitor app for the Galaxy Watch 4 users that will measure blood pressure and electrocardiogram via advanced BioActive Sensor technology.

galaxy watch 4

Samsung has rolled out new fitness-related updates for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users globally. The update introduces a new sleep coaching program, new body composition insights and a new advanced interval training aimed at cyclists as well as runners. The company has also launched a new line of stylish straps for the users. For the unversed, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 debuted in India last year and is now available with Valentine’s Day offers in India. Also Read - Valentines Day Special: Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 updates

Updated body composition insights

Samsung has rolled out updated body composition insights in Samsung Health-powered by Centr. For the unversed, it is a digital fitness program curated by Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth’s team. Galaxy Watch 4 users will now get a 30-day trial for the Centr program. The free trial will also be available for new Centr customers who signed up on Centr through Samsung Health. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition launched: Here’s the first look

Interval target feature

Samsung’s latest smartwatch users will also receive a new interval target feature for runners and cyclists that will let them set duration, distance, and number of sets for their workout. It will then guide them through a custom intensity training session for the said workout. For these workouts, Samsung has partnered with apps like Adidas Running and Strava. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched: When is the India launch?

Sleep Coaching program

The newly introduced sleep coaching program will help users to develop healthy sleeping habits. It will track a week’s sleeping pattern and will analyze them “to assign one of eight sleep symbol animals representing the user’s sleep type”. It will also assign a four-to-five week-long coaching program to users to improve their sleep quality.

Sleep symbol animals

Additionally, the company has introduced a Samsung Health Monitor app for the users that will measure blood pressure and electrocardiogram via advanced BioActive Sensor technology. However, this tech is yet to arrive in India. According to Samsung, it will soon release an update that will let users stream music over WiFi or LTE from the YouTube Music app in the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. The latest Samsung wearables soon start supporting Google Assistant.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 11:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2022 11:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung releases new software update for Galaxy Watch 4 series
Wearables
Samsung releases new software update for Galaxy Watch 4 series
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

News

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

News

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 today: When to watch, what to expect

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 today: When to watch, what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features

From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung releases new software update for Galaxy Watch 4 series

Wearables

Samsung releases new software update for Galaxy Watch 4 series
Samsung announces Valentine's Day offers on Galaxy Watch 4

Deals

Samsung announces Valentine's Day offers on Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsun Edition launched

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsun Edition launched
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched: When is the India launch?

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched: When is the India launch?
Google starts rolling out YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches

Apps

Google starts rolling out YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और बाकी सब कुछ

रेडमी लाई जबरदस्त स्मार्ट टीवी, 4K Dolby Vision HDR डिस्प्ले को करता है सपोर्ट

Vivo T1 5G Launch in India: वीवो टी1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

BGMI पर चढ़ेगा Jujutsu Kaisen का रंग, साथ में आएगा नया Santorini मैप

सैमसंग के सबसे दमदार फोन, टैबलेट, स्मार्टवॉच आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें सबकुछ

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far
News
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far
Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live
Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

News

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones
Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features
From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India

News

From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers