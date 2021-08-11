Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

After announcing its collaboration with Google earlier this year, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 series based on the new Wear OS platform. There’s a Galaxy Watch 4 with the sleek design while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic brings back the rotating bezel. The Galaxy Buds 2 is another addition to the diverse Buds lineup of earbuds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is based on the new Wear OS platform that Samsung developed in collaboration with Google. Samsung is running a One UI for Watch interface on top of this to provide customized experiences. Like always, the Galaxy Watch 4 will work best with a Samsung phone but it will also be compatible non-Samsung phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launch today: Here's everything we know

Galaxy Watch 4 series features

The Watch 4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that uses a single chip to run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. This allows customers to monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and calculate their body composition. Also Read - Upcoming futuristic foldable phones coming in 2021: Galaxy Z Fold3, Google Pixel Fold, more

The Watch 4 series lets you choose from a wide range of guided workouts, enjoy Group Challenges with your friends and family, or set up a home gym by connecting your Galaxy Watch 4 to your compatible Samsung Smart TV, where calorie counts and heart rate metrics appear on screen for easier tracking. The watch can also track sleep patterns with your smartphone detecting the sounds of your snores while your smartwatch measures your blood oxygen level when you sleep.

With One UI Watch, compatible apps are automatically installed on the watch when downloaded on your phone, and important settings, like DND hours and blocked callers, are synced instantly. The Auto Switch feature ensures your earbuds can toggle audio between your phone and watch, depending on usage. You can also control your mobile experience with Bixby voice, bezel and Gesture Controls.

The Wear OS platform allows apps like Google Maps, Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby to be ised on the phone. It also allows you to use third-party apps like Adidas Running, Calm, Strava, and Spotify available from Google Play. Samsung is using a custom 5nm processor in the Galaxy Watch 4 series, promising a 20 percent faster CPU in the Exynos W920 Dual Core chip, 10 times faster GPU, 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard memory. Samsung says you can expect up to 40 hours of battery life, and you will need 30 minutes for 10 hours of battery.

The display on the 40mm models measure 1.2-inches with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels while the 44mm versions get a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with 450 x 450 pixel resolution. There’s support for Always On Display functionality.

The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and starts at $249.99 for Bluetooth versions and $299.99 for LTE models. The 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold colours, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver and Green. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with the rotating bezel will start at $349.99 for Bluetooth versions and $399.99 for LTE models. It will be available in 42mm and 46mm variants in Black and Silver.

Joining the Galaxy Z Series are Galaxy Buds2 – designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day, and provide premium sound quality so you can immerse yourself in the moment, wherever you are. As one of the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds lineup, Galaxy Buds2 join the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, providing more choices to consumers to fit their needs. As a part of the Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy Buds2 make the perfect companion to your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.

Galaxy Buds 2 features

Samsung also revealed the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds as an addition to the expanding Buds lineup. The Buds 2 costs $149.9 in the US and derive a lot of features from the Galaxy Buds Pro launcher earlier this year. The dual-driver setup claims to deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass. The smart Active Noise Cancellation from the Buds Pro is back – you get three adjustable ambient sound levels. Samsung is using a machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises.

Samsung promises up to 20 hours of battery life (with the case included) in ANC mode. The figures go up to 29 hours with ANC switched off. The earbuds themselves can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with ANC. There’s Qi-compatible wireless fast charging that can deliver up to an hour’s playback with five minutes of charge.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in four colours —graphite, white, olive and lavender.