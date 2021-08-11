comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Features, prices and more
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Features, prices and more

Wearables

Samsung has taken the wraps off of the Galaxy Watch 4 series as well as the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. Here are all details and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

After announcing its collaboration with Google earlier this year, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 series based on the new Wear OS platform. There’s a Galaxy Watch 4 with the sleek design while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic brings back the rotating bezel. The Galaxy Buds 2 is another addition to the diverse Buds lineup of earbuds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is based on the new Wear OS platform that Samsung developed in collaboration with Google. Samsung is running a One UI for Watch interface on top of this to provide customized experiences. Like always, the Galaxy Watch 4 will work best with a Samsung phone but it will also be compatible non-Samsung phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launch today: Here's everything we know

Galaxy Watch 4 series features

The Watch 4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that uses a single chip to run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. This allows customers to monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and calculate their body composition. Also Read - Upcoming futuristic foldable phones coming in 2021: Galaxy Z Fold3, Google Pixel Fold, more

The Watch 4 series lets you choose from a wide range of guided workouts, enjoy Group Challenges with your friends and family, or set up a home gym by connecting your Galaxy Watch 4 to your compatible Samsung Smart TV, where calorie counts and heart rate metrics appear on screen for easier tracking. The watch can also track sleep patterns with your smartphone detecting the sounds of your snores while your smartwatch measures your blood oxygen level when you sleep.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

With One UI Watch, compatible apps are automatically installed on the watch when downloaded on your phone, and important settings, like DND hours and blocked callers, are synced instantly. The Auto Switch feature ensures your earbuds can toggle audio between your phone and watch, depending on usage. You can also control your mobile experience with Bixby voice, bezel and Gesture Controls.

The Wear OS platform allows apps like Google Maps, Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby to be ised on the phone. It also allows you to use third-party apps like Adidas Running, Calm, Strava, and Spotify available from Google Play. Samsung is using a custom 5nm processor in the Galaxy Watch 4 series, promising a 20 percent faster CPU in the Exynos W920 Dual Core chip, 10 times faster GPU, 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard memory. Samsung says you can expect up to 40 hours of battery life, and you will need 30 minutes for 10 hours of battery.

The display on the 40mm models measure 1.2-inches with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels while the 44mm versions get a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with 450 x 450 pixel resolution. There’s support for Always On Display functionality.

The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and starts at $249.99 for Bluetooth versions and $299.99 for LTE models. The 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold colours, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver and Green. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with the rotating bezel will start at $349.99 for Bluetooth versions and $399.99 for LTE models. It will be available in 42mm and 46mm variants in Black and Silver.

Joining the Galaxy Z Series are Galaxy Buds2 – designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day, and provide premium sound quality so you can immerse yourself in the moment, wherever you are. As one of the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds lineup, Galaxy Buds2 join the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, providing more choices to consumers to fit their needs. As a part of the Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy Buds2 make the perfect companion to your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.

Galaxy Buds 2 features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung also revealed the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds as an addition to the expanding Buds lineup. The Buds 2 costs $149.9 in the US and derive a lot of features from the Galaxy Buds Pro launcher earlier this year. The dual-driver setup claims to deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass. The smart Active Noise Cancellation from the Buds Pro is back – you get three adjustable ambient sound levels. Samsung is using a machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises.

Samsung promises up to 20 hours of battery life (with the case included) in ANC mode. The figures go up to 29 hours with ANC switched off. The earbuds themselves can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with ANC. There’s Qi-compatible wireless fast charging that can deliver up to an hour’s playback with five minutes of charge.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in four colours —graphite, white, olive and lavender.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 11, 2021 8:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 11, 2021 9:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Mobiles

Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

This rugged 5G smartphone comes with a massive 8500mAh battery, stylish design

Mobiles

This rugged 5G smartphone comes with a massive 8500mAh battery, stylish design

Asus ROG 5S specs, features leaked: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

Asus ROG 5S specs, features leaked: Here's what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Everything you need to know about Mi Mix 4!

Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 announced with performance upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Expected price, specifications, Wear OS 3, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch livestream, 5 biggest announcements to expect

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi OLED TV 2021 launch on August 10: Everything you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launch today: Here's everything we know

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launch today: Here's everything we know
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Expected price, specifications, Wear OS 3, more

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Expected price, specifications, Wear OS 3, more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected price, specs

Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected price, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए इस बार इसमें क्या है खास

12GB RAM, 512GB स्टोरेज, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Instagram ने रोल आउट किए 'एंटी-अब्यूज' फीचर्स, अभद्र टिप्पणी करना पड़ेगा मंहगा

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Key Highlights: Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Galaxy Z Fold 3 और Galaxy Z Flip 3, यहां जानें खास बातें

Genshin Impact में जुड़ा नया कैरेक्टर बैनर और टेस्ट रन इवेंट, जानिए सारी डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!
How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Features

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail
Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!
Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

Features

Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world
Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Mobiles

Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion
Everything you need to know about Mi Mix 4!

News

Everything you need to know about Mi Mix 4!
Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 announced with performance upgrades

Mobiles

Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 announced with performance upgrades

new arrivals in india

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers