Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 series in the next couple of weeks. So far, we have learned that there will be two models in the series and the display size for the higher-end model will be increased. Now, a new leak from the renowned leaker Evan Blass has shed light on its design, highlights, and color options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G to launch on July 14 in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: dial sizes, colors, and other details revealed

The leaker Evan Blass via 91Mobiles has shared the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. This time around, we will see two models: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The new leak reaffirms that the classic model is being shelves by Samsung. But the Watch 5 Pro will offer a similar design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A Fold series to launch at a budget pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is codenamed Project X and will come in either Black or Gray Titanium colors. Buyers will get the choice between LTE and Bluetooth variants. In the renders, we can also see the design of the smartwatch that appears to be more rugged. It has the model number SM-R925F and comes in a 45mm dial size, as per the text on the back of the watch. It doesn’t have the rotatable dial, but gets a new watch face. Also Read - Samsung Gaming Hub launches on 2022 smart TVs with access to Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Twitch, Stadia and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Coming to the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5, the smartwatch is codenamed Heart and is a successor to the standard Watch3 from last year. It will come in LTE and Bluetooth variants and will offer two sizes. Blass hasn’t revealed the exact size of the smartwatches but the image shows a 44mm dial size of the vanilla Watch 5, which is the biggest size of the two that will be made available. The model number of the vanilla smartwatch is SM-R915F.

This vanilla Watch 5 will be available in multiple color options, unlike the Pro model. The renders show the White, Black, and Blue shades of the smartwatch.

Both smartwatches will boot on the wearOS 3.5 and will be themed by One UI Watch 4.5. The duo will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating and feature GPS support.

Apart from this, Blass has revealed that at the forthcoming Unpacked event, which is expected to be held in August, we will also see a refreshed pair of Galaxy Pro earbuds. And of course, we will see the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 at the event.