The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is due for release next month. Although Samsung hasn’t advertised any details, the smartwatch series has been consistent in leaks. It is believed that there will be three models this time around and a Pro model with a larger screen is expected to debut. Now, Samsung has quietly confirmed the presence of three of these models, as listings of the Galaxy Watch 5 models were spotted on Samsung’s official website in Europe. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 emerges on FCC revealing connectivity details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series models confirmed

The listings were first spotted by the renowned tipster Roland Quandt, and as per listings, two Galaxy Watch 5 and a Watch 5 Pro models are confirmed. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

The website showcases the following model numbers – SM-R905F, SM-R915F, and SM-R925F. The former two model numbers belong to the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) and Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm), respectively. The SM-R925F is the model number of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders hint at three colour options, design and more

Apart from confirming the existence, the support page does not reveal any details as to the specifications of the smartwatches. But these listings are a hint that the Unpacked event is near. We can expect the Unpacked launch event for the new Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Z Fold 3/Z Flip 3 phones to happen sometime in August.

No Classic this year

This year, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will come with a Pro model instead of a Classic model. As per the renders revealed by the leaker Evan Blass recently, the Pro model does have some design similarities to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Color options and Features

The Watch 5 Pro will debut in limited color options including Black and Gray Titanium. The vanilla Watch 5 series, on the other hand, will arrive in multiple colorways. The renders confirmed three shades – White, Black, and Blue.

Other than this, the Watch 5 series will boot on wearOS 3.5 and it will be themed by Samsung’s OneUI Watch 4.5. The series will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating, GPS support, and will come in both LTE and Bluetooth variants.