comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online ahead of August launch
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Gets Listed On Samsung Online Website
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed on Samsung's online website

Wearables

Ahead of the rumored launch next month, the Galaxy Watch 5 series has been listed on the Samsung official website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 render

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is due for release next month. Although Samsung hasn’t advertised any details, the smartwatch series has been consistent in leaks. It is believed that there will be three models this time around and a Pro model with a larger screen is expected to debut. Now, Samsung has quietly confirmed the presence of three of these models, as listings of the Galaxy Watch 5 models were spotted on Samsung’s official website in Europe. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 emerges on FCC revealing connectivity details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series models confirmed

The listings were first spotted by the renowned tipster Roland Quandt, and as per listings, two Galaxy Watch 5 and a Watch 5 Pro models are confirmed. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

The website showcases the following model numbers – SM-R905F, SM-R915F, and SM-R925F. The former two model numbers belong to the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) and Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm), respectively. The SM-R925F is the model number of the  Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders hint at three colour options, design and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Apart from confirming the existence, the support page does not reveal any details as to the specifications of the smartwatches. But these listings are a hint that the Unpacked event is near. We can expect the Unpacked launch event for the new Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Z Fold 3/Z Flip 3 phones to happen sometime in August.

No Classic this year

This year, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will come with a Pro model instead of a Classic model. As per the renders revealed by the leaker Evan Blass recently, the Pro model does have some design similarities to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Color options and Features

The Watch 5 Pro will debut in limited color options including Black and Gray Titanium. The vanilla Watch 5 series, on the other hand, will arrive in multiple colorways. The renders confirmed three shades – White, Black, and Blue.

Other than this, the Watch 5 series will boot on wearOS 3.5 and it will be themed by Samsung’s OneUI Watch 4.5. The series will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating, GPS support, and will come in both LTE and Bluetooth variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 1:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online
Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

News

Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

How to export Chrome bookmarks

How To

How to export Chrome bookmarks

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

automobile

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India with Android 11 Go Edition, three-day battery life

Mobiles

Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India with Android 11 Go Edition, three-day battery life

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online

Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India with Android 11 Go Edition, three-day battery life

YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture mode to iPhone, iPad users

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999