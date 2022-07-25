comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series pricing leaks ahead of launch: Check details here
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series pricing leaks ahead of launch: Details here

The Watch 5 Pro will debut in limited color options including Black and Gray Titanium. The vanilla Watch 5 series, on the other hand, will arrive in multiple colorways.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to bring Galaxy Watch 5 series smartwatches along with Galaxy Fold 4 as well as Galaxy Flip 4 next month. Samsung is expected to launch two models in the new smartwatch lineup, which includes Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Now, a new report has claimed that the base model with Bluetooth connectivity will cost €259.98, while the 44nm model with Bluetooth support will be priced at €286.90. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45nm model will be priced at €430.89. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series finally shows up in renders

The Watch 5 Pro will debut in limited color options including Black and Gray Titanium. The vanilla Watch 5 series, on the other hand, will arrive in multiple colorways. The renders confirmed three shades – White, Black, and Blue. Other than this, the Watch 5 series will boot on wearOS 3.5 and it will be themed by Samsung’s OneUI Watch 4.5. The series will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating, GPS support, and will come in both LTE and Bluetooth variants.

Recently, the leaker Evan Blass via 91Mobiles shared the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. The new leak reaffirms that the classic model is being shelves by Samsung. But the Watch 5 Pro will offer a similar design. Both smartwatches will boot on the wearOS 3.5 and will be themed by One UI Watch 4.5. The duo will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating and feature GPS support.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB storage model will come with a price tag of EUR 1,896.89, the 512GB storage model will be priced at EUR 1,981.89. Considering that these are not the standard price tags, we may see Samsung debut the 256GB model at EUR 1849 and the 512GB model at EUR 1,999. Also Read – Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 official press renders leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event 2022: Check details. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to start at EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 87,900) for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant is tipped to cost EUR 1,280 (roughly Rs. 94,400). This time around, we are also expecting a higher 512GB variant, which is said to cost EUR 1,280 (roughly Rs. 1,04,200).

  Published Date: July 25, 2022 11:18 AM IST

