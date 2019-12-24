Samsung India recently announced the launch of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The Watch Active 2 4G will be an LTE-enabled watch that will carry all fitness-focused features of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The e-SIM support will allow users to focus on their fitness goals at all times, without having to carry a smartphone with them at all times.

“With the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, Samsung now has the widest range of 4G enabled smartwatches in India spanning 2 unique design templates, 3 sizes and 6 color finishes. The fresh design language and all new digital bezel UI in combination with seamless 4G connectivity makes the Watch Active2 an essential product for those seeking a blend of style and functionality,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 features

The 44mm smartwatch comes with a bunch of advanced features and customization. It can accurately track up to 39 distinct activities. Further, it has auto-tracking capabilities that can sense walking, running, cycling, rowing and more. The watch also features an updated ‘Running Coach’. This feature gives users access to various running programs, allowing them to monitor their pace in real time. The watch features an advanced health sensor that offers fast and detailed user insights. An inbuilt meditation app called ‘Calm’ offers users guided meditation programs.

The Watch also allows access to other apps straight from your wrist. The watch can share photos and videos and share them on social media. The device can also preview video clips, switch between lenses and set timers while taking pictures. The wireless powershare feature also allows your Galaxy smartphone to charge your watch wirelessly on the go.

Price and offers

The smartwatch will be available in a 44mm steel dial variant. However, there will be three finishes- silver, black and gold. The price of the watch is Rs 35,990. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch LTE is still available in two variants. The 42mm variant sells for Rs 28,490 and the 46mm variant sells for Rs 30,990. The watches can be purchased on leading online portals and across offline channels and Samsung e-shops.