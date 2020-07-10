comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched in India
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched in India

Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available for purchase starting July 11 and will be priced at Rs 28,490.

  • Published: July 10, 2020 8:57 AM IST
samsung galaxy watch active 2 4g review back button

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently launched a new variant of its Galaxy Watch Active 2 wearable in India. The new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium variant will join the stainless steel variants of the wearable in Samsung’s lineup. Also Read - Samsung may stop including charger in its future smartphones after Apple

The Aluminium edition Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be made in India. Further, the brand also announced that its entire range of 4G smartwatches will now be manufactured in the country. Samsung will make the wearable available via partner retail stores, leading e-commerce sites, the Samsung website, and Samsung Opera House. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on leaked video shows huge camera bump and new S Pen functions

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Features

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a 1.4-inch 360×360 pixels AMOLED display. It features a touch-style rotating bezel to navigate through the watch. The 44mm smartwatch comes with a bunch of advanced features and customization. It can accurately track up to 39 distinct activities. Further, it has auto-tracking capabilities that can sense walking, running, cycling, rowing, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images; confirms minor design changes

The Galaxy Watch Active2 also features an updated ‘Running Coach’. This feature gives users access to various running programs, allowing them to monitor their pace in real-time. The watch features an advanced health sensor that offers fast and detailed user insights. An inbuilt meditation app called ‘Calm’ offers users guided meditation programs.

The Watch also allows access to other apps straight from your wrist. The watch can share photos and videos and share them on social media. The device can also preview video clips, switch between lenses, and set timers while taking pictures. The wireless power share feature also allows your Galaxy smartphone to charge your watch wirelessly on the go.

“The Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. It’s also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the ‘Make for India’ program,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review: Sleek, fitness focused, always connected!

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review: Sleek, fitness focused, always connected!

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available for purchase starting July 11 and will be priced at Rs 28,490. It will also be available in three color variants called Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 10, 2020 8:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 pm via Amazon
Laptops
Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 pm via Amazon
Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched

Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released

News

Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774

News

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM

Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched
Samsung may stop including charger in its future smartphones

News

Samsung may stop including charger in its future smartphones
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
List of Phones that received a price hike in last month

Top Products

List of Phones that received a price hike in last month
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Business पर जुड़े नए फीचर्स, QR कोड स्केन कर शुरू कर सकते हैं चैट

iQoo Z1x 5G फोन ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, Snapdragon 765G SoC के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

शाओमी के लैपटॉप Mi NoteBook 14 सीरीज की सेल आज, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi Note 9 भारत में 5 कैमरा, 5020mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi ने किया टीज

चीनी स्मार्टफोन को टक्कर देने के लिए LG लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ते स्मार्टफोन!

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM
News
Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM
Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released

News

Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released
Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774

News

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs
Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

News

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers