Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently launched a new variant of its Galaxy Watch Active 2 wearable in India. The new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium variant will join the stainless steel variants of the wearable in Samsung's lineup.

The Aluminium edition Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be made in India. Further, the brand also announced that its entire range of 4G smartwatches will now be manufactured in the country. Samsung will make the wearable available via partner retail stores, leading e-commerce sites, the Samsung website, and Samsung Opera House.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Features

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a 1.4-inch 360×360 pixels AMOLED display. It features a touch-style rotating bezel to navigate through the watch. The 44mm smartwatch comes with a bunch of advanced features and customization. It can accurately track up to 39 distinct activities. Further, it has auto-tracking capabilities that can sense walking, running, cycling, rowing, and more.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 also features an updated ‘Running Coach’. This feature gives users access to various running programs, allowing them to monitor their pace in real-time. The watch features an advanced health sensor that offers fast and detailed user insights. An inbuilt meditation app called ‘Calm’ offers users guided meditation programs.

The Watch also allows access to other apps straight from your wrist. The watch can share photos and videos and share them on social media. The device can also preview video clips, switch between lenses, and set timers while taking pictures. The wireless power share feature also allows your Galaxy smartphone to charge your watch wirelessly on the go.

“The Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. It’s also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the ‘Make for India’ program,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available for purchase starting July 11 and will be priced at Rs 28,490. It will also be available in three color variants called Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold.