Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. And now, the company is reportedly gearing up to bring the smartwatch to the Indian shores. A sequel to the six-month-old Galaxy Watch Active, the new model ditches physical rotating bezel in favor of a digital one. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 India launch details

According to a report on MySmartPrice (via Ishan Agarwal), the smartwatch will be offered in both the aluminium and stainless steel models. The aluminium model will be offered in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold colors. The stainless steel model will be offered in Silver, Black, and Gold colors. The smartwatch is reportedly set you back by Rs 22,000.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 specifications and features

The Watch Active 2 is offered in two sizes – a 40mm body with a 1.2-inch screen and 44mm with a 1.4-inch panel. It features a Super AMOLED screen with 360×360 pixels resolution. Samsung has launched the device in two styles as well. The watch is built around Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9110 chipset, which is paired with 768MB RAM. The device ships with Tizen OS. Samsung is offering an LTE version as well with 1.5GB RAM option, which is available only in stainless steel.

Furthermore, the new smartwatch offers an improved optical heart rate reader, coupled with eight LEDs for better output. The new model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active also comes with an electrocardiogram feature (ECG). The watch can also track 39 different types of workouts, as per the company. The device offers support for up to 5ATM water resistance (and IP68). It is also MIL-STD-810G rated and sports Gorilla Glass DX+, which helps protect the panel.

The watch also supports real-time pace coaching via the company’s Bixby virtual assistant. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for mobile payments and offline syncing of Spotify playlists.