Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 leaked renders show fresh design, flatter display

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 could likely launch in August. Reports predict that Samsung might launch its latest wearables alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. While leaks in the past indicated the new wearable to get circular design, rotating bezel, OnLeaks and GizNext leaked renders now suggest that it wouldn't be the case otherwise.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 leaked renders ‘flatter design’

As per the leaked renders, the latest Galaxy Watch Active4 wearable is seen featuring a simple circular-shaped design without any rotating dial. The two buttons on the side are rectangular in shape. Further, the wearable is seen sporting a flat display instead of a curved one found on the previous iteration. As observed by GSMArena, the lugs look different too which suggest that the tech giant might swap to proprietary straps.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 specs, features (rumoured)

As per leaked data, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 will come in two dial sizes- 40mm and 44mm. It will likely be available in four colour coats- Black, Silver, Green and Gold. The watch is expected to arrive in Wi-Fi only and LTE versions.

As for the technical specs, The Elec suggests that the new regular Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch might pack a slightly small 240mAh battery. A listing by SGS Fimko (Finish certification), however, indicate that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 battery could ‘remain at’ 247mAh and support 5W charging. In terms of health features, Samsung was rumoured to add blood glucose monitoring to a future Galaxy smartwatch. In terms of OS, there is still confusion hovering as to whether the new breed will have Wear OS or Tizen. Few reports incline towards a One UI layer on top of Wear OS.

In terms of pricing, the new Galaxy Watch 4 is said to tag a price slightly higher than the Galaxy Watch 3.