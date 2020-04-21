comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch series can monitor blood pressure | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch series can now monitor blood pressure with new update

Wearables

It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Watch devices do not feature a special blood pressure monitoring sensor. In fact, it only uses the optical heart-rate sensor to measure blood pressure.

  • Published: April 21, 2020 4:15 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch blood pressure

Samsung has just launched a new update for its existing Samsung Galaxy Watch series wearables in the market. This new update brings a new feature to these wearable devices. Digging deeper, the company has just launched the ability to measure blood pressure with the help of a Galaxy Watch. The company shared the details about the feature in the official announcement post. This feature has also received a clearance from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea. The institution has cleared the Samsung Health Monitor app as a “Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). Let’s check out the details here. Also Read - Samsung plans a 600-megapixel image sensor to rival human eye

Samsung Galaxy Watch blood pressure measurement

The company also revealed that the Samsung Health Monitor app can help users measure and track their blood pressure. However, Samsung needs to pair the app along with an “advanced sensor technology” available on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. It is worth noting that the Galaxy Watch devices do not feature a special blood pressure monitoring sensor. In fact, it only uses the optical heart-rate sensor to measure blood pressure. It is also worth noting that this new feature does come with a slight twist. According to the announcement, the twist lies in tracking the blood pressure for the first time. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

Galaxy Watch users need to calibrate the initial blood pressure measurement along with a stand-alone blood pressure monitor. During the calibration process, one needs to start the blood pressure tracking feature on their Galaxy Watch. In addition, the company also noted that users need to repeat this calibration process once every month for accurate results. Also Read - Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Also Read

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Another interesting thing to note here is that the Samsung Health Monitor app is still under development. The MFDS clearance means that the company is all prepared to launch the app soon. According to the rollout details, this app will land on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 users “within the third quarter”.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 4:15 PM IST

