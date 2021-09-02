comscore Samsung is now the top smartwatch seller in India, says latest IDC report
Samsung is now the top smartwatch seller in India, says latest IDC report

Samsung registers the most number of smartwatches sold in India in the second quarter of 2021, riding high on the success of the Watch Active 2 and Watch 3.

There has been a lot of action lately in the smartwatch space, with the latest Galaxy Watch 4 series devices coming from Samsung. However, the company’s earlier Watch models have performed extremely well in India, making Samsung the highest-selling smartwatch brand in India in the second quarter of 2021. The information comes via the latest IDC report. Also Read - Samsung reveals 200-megapixel HP1, 50-megapixel GN5 camera sensor for smartphones

Based on the report, Samsung has seen a massive growth of 860 per cent year-on-year, thereby making the top smartwatch seller in India. Making this achievement possible is the last-gen Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch 3 series devices. Do note that these watches were based on Samsung’s older Tizen platform, not the new Wear OS platform that was co-developed with Google. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant launched in India: How to get under Rs 40,000

Samsung sells the most smartwatches in India in Q2 2021

The IDC report mentions that Samsung ended the June quarter with 41.2 percent volume market share. Both the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Watch Active 2 still continue to sell in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, when and where to buy

However, the new Galaxy Watch 4 series is where all the attention lies at the moment. The Watch 4 and Watch 4 Active are Samsung’s latest efforts, with Google’s new Wear OS 3 platform onboard. The Watch 4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that uses a single chip to run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. This allows customers to monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and calculate their body composition.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The standard Galaxy Watch 4 is coming in two variants for both the LTE and BT versions. The Watch 4 40mm in the BT spec costs Rs 23,999 whereas the 44mm version of the same costs Rs 26,999. The 40mm version in LTE costs Rs 28,999 whereas the 44mm version will set you back by Rs 31,999.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic costs Rs 31,999 for the 42mm version in BT-only spec whereas the 46mm version of the same costs Rs 34,999. The LTE version in the 42mm size costs Rs 36,999 whereas the 46mm variant will set you back by Rs 39,999.

Pre-orders for these watches are up already.

  Published Date: September 2, 2021 7:20 PM IST

