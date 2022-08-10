Samsung on Wednesday (August 10) took wraps off its Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alongside the Galaxy foldable lineup for this year. The wearables come with improved design, specs, and features. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s everything Samsung announced today

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series comprises the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The vanilla Watch 5 comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm and is made up of Armor Aluminium. On the other hand, the Watch 5 Pro offers a larger size of 45mm. It is made up of Titanium material. Samsung has now moved towards Sapphire crystal display on the new smartwatches which are said to offer durability.

The Galaxy Watch 5 duo is powered by the Exynos W920 chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Watch 5 (40mm) packs a 284mAh battery, whereas, the Watch 5 (44mm) houses a 410mAh battery. The Watch 5 Pro has a massive 590mAh cell.

The smartwatch duo boot on WearOS 3.5 and have Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 on top of it. Both models come with a host of sensors such as an Optical Heart rate sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Temperature sensor, Bioelectrical impedance, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Gyro sensor, Barometer, and Geomagnetic Sensor.

The series comes with an LTE option as well as Bluetooth and Wifi options. It also has NFC support. Both come with a 5ATM IP68 rating.

Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series starts at $279, and the Watch 5 Pro will retail for $449.