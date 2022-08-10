comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro unveiled
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 5 Series And Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
News

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Wearables

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in multiple markets including India.

samsung

Samsung on Wednesday (August 10) took wraps off its Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alongside the Galaxy foldable lineup for this year. The wearables come with improved design, specs, and features. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s everything Samsung announced today

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series comprises the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The vanilla Watch 5 comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm and is made up of Armor Aluminium. On the other hand, the Watch 5 Pro offers a larger size of 45mm. It is made up of Titanium material. Samsung has now moved towards Sapphire crystal display on the new smartwatches which are said to offer durability. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 launched in India: Check features, other details

The Galaxy Watch 5 duo is powered by the Exynos W920 chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Watch 5 (40mm) packs a 284mAh battery, whereas, the Watch 5 (44mm) houses a 410mAh battery. The Watch 5 Pro has a massive 590mAh cell. Also Read - How to turn on Sleep Schedule on iPhone: Step-by-Step Guide

The smartwatch duo boot on WearOS 3.5 and have Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 on top of it. Both models come with a host of sensors such as an Optical Heart rate sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Temperature sensor, Bioelectrical impedance, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Gyro sensor, Barometer, and Geomagnetic Sensor.

The series comes with an LTE option as well as Bluetooth and Wifi options. It also has NFC support. Both come with a 5ATM IP68 rating.

Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series starts at $279, and the Watch 5 Pro will retail for $449.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 8:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2022
Photo Gallery
Here s everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2022
Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

How to set up Sleep Schedule on iPhone

How To

How to set up Sleep Schedule on iPhone

Spotify rolls out separate feeds for Music and Podcasts and Shows

Apps

Spotify rolls out separate feeds for Music and Podcasts and Shows

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched in India at Rs 14.99 lakh: Check images

Photo Gallery

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched in India at Rs 14.99 lakh: Check images

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched in India at Rs 14.99 lakh: Check images

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched in India at Rs 14.99 lakh: Check details

Motorola Razr 2022 will cost this much

Snap Inc introduces new Snapchat+ paid subscription in India: Check price, new features

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

Features

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000
Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details

News

Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details
Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

News

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999