Samsung has launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch LTE in India. The 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with Aluminium is priced at Rs 26,990. The same model with Stainless Steel case will cost you Rs 31,990. The Watch Active 2 Steel is available in Silver, Black and Gold finishes, whereas the Aluminum one comes in Black, Rose Gold, and Cloud Silver finishes. The Galaxy Watch LTE retails at Rs 28,490, which is for the 42mm version, and Rs 30,990 for the 46mm model. Both the Samsung devices are available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung Shop.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is offered in only one size – a 44mm with a 1.4-inch panel. It features a Super AMOLED screen with 360 x 360 pixels resolution. Samsung has launched the device in two styles as well. The watch is built around Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9110 chipset, which is paired with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The device ships with Tizen OS. Furthermore, the new smartwatch offers an improved optical heart rate reader, coupled with eight LEDs for better output. It supports various sensors, including an ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 also comes with an electrocardiogram feature (ECG). The watch can also track 39 different types of workouts, as per the company. The device offers support for up to 5ATM water resistance (and IP68). It is also MIL-STD-810G rated and sports Gorilla Glass DX+, which helps protect the panel. The watch also supports real-time pace coaching via the company’s Bixby virtual assistant. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for mobile payments and offline syncing of Spotify playlists.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE features

The 46mm variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch offers a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixels resolution. With the 42mm model, you get a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with the same 360 x 360 pixels resolution. Both the sizes of the watch supports a 22mm interchangeable strap. The Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE packs a dual-core Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC. It comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and heart rate monitor.

The company asserts that the watch’s features be used for stress management and for sleep tracking. With this wearable, one can track a total of 39 workouts, as per the company. It is also touting calorie tracking and personalized alerts. In terms of connectivity, the wearable supports 3G/LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS. As for connectivity, the new device from Samsung uses an e-SIM. It is compatible with both Reliance Jio and Airtel.