comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE launched in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India
News

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Wearables

The 44mm variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with Aluminium is priced at Rs 26,990 in India. The Galaxy Watch LTE retails at Rs 28,490, which is for the 42mm version, and Rs 30,990 for the 46mm model. 

  • Published: October 11, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung has launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch LTE in India. The 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with Aluminium is priced at Rs 26,990. The same model with Stainless Steel case will cost you Rs 31,990. The Watch Active 2 Steel is available in Silver, Black and Gold finishes, whereas the Aluminum one comes in Black, Rose Gold, and Cloud Silver finishes. The Galaxy Watch LTE retails at Rs 28,490, which is for the 42mm version, and Rs 30,990 for the 46mm model. Both the Samsung devices are available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung Shop.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is offered in only one size – a 44mm with a 1.4-inch panel. It features a Super AMOLED screen with 360 x 360 pixels resolution. Samsung has launched the device in two styles as well. The watch is built around Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9110 chipset, which is paired with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The device ships with Tizen OS. Furthermore, the new smartwatch offers an improved optical heart rate reader, coupled with eight LEDs for better output. It supports various sensors, including an ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display, S Pen support launched in India: Price, Specifications and Availability

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display, S Pen support launched in India: Price, Specifications and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 also comes with an electrocardiogram feature (ECG). The watch can also track 39 different types of workouts, as per the company. The device offers support for up to 5ATM water resistance (and IP68). It is also MIL-STD-810G rated and sports Gorilla Glass DX+, which helps protect the panel. The watch also supports real-time pace coaching via the company’s Bixby virtual assistant. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for mobile payments and offline syncing of Spotify playlists.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE features

The 46mm variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch offers a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixels resolution. With the 42mm model, you get a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with the same 360 x 360 pixels resolution. Both the sizes of the watch supports a 22mm interchangeable strap. The Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE packs a dual-core Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC. It comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and heart rate monitor.

Samsung Galaxy S11 camera module spotted; testing likely started

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S11 camera module spotted; testing likely started

The company asserts that the watch’s features be used for stress management and for sleep tracking. With this wearable, one can track a total of 39 workouts, as per the company. It is also touting calorie tracking and personalized alerts. In terms of connectivity, the wearable supports 3G/LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS. As for connectivity, the new device from Samsung uses an e-SIM. It is compatible with both Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 11, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC goes for pre-order, requirements revealed
Gaming
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC goes for pre-order, requirements revealed
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Wearables

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

News

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

These Reliance Jio customers can still make free calls: All you need to know

News

These Reliance Jio customers can still make free calls: All you need to know

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

These Reliance Jio customers can still make free calls: All you need to know

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Wearables

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to soon launch in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to soon launch in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale again on October 11

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale again on October 11

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Grand Diwali Fest : वीवो ने दिवाली सेल का ऐलान किया, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 7T Pro और McLaren Edition आज से होंगे प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Nokia 6.2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Honor भारत में 14 अक्टूबर को भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Vision-सीरीज के Smart TV

आज एक बार फिर प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Samsung Galaxy Fold डिवाइस, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market
News
Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market
Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details
These Reliance Jio customers can still make free calls: All you need to know

News

These Reliance Jio customers can still make free calls: All you need to know
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

News

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India