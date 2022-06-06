comscore Samsung likely to supply OLED displays for iPads, MacBooks
Samsung likely to supply OLED displays for iPads, MacBooks

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to build a new production line to make larger OLED displays suitable for tablets and notebooks, with the company ultimately aiming to fulfill orders for future Apple products, media reports say. Also Read - Future Apple iPhones may officially upgrade to the USB Type-C: Here's why

The Elec previously reported that Apple plans to release its first iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024 and said that Samsung would produce displays for those models in one of its existing lines, MacRumors reported. Also Read - WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS and more

Samsung’s future production line would be located at a different factory and be capable of creating OLED displays large enough for notebooks, paving the way for a MacBook Pro with an OLED display, which is rumoured to launch in 2025 or later. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Apple has been transitioning its iPad and MacBook lines to mini-LED displays over the last year, and OLED would be the next step after that, the report said.

Unlike mini-LED displays, OLED panels use self-emitting pixels and do not require backlighting, which could improve the contrast ratio and contribute to longer battery life on future iPad and MacBook models.

Apple already uses OLED displays for its latest iPhones and all Apple Watch models.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  Published Date: June 6, 2022 9:00 AM IST

