Samsung has been using the Tizen OS for its smartwatches for aeons now and it seems the South Korean is tech giant is looking to move to the Android platform (again) for its wearables. Also Read - Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 listed on Samsung's support page, India launch soon

As per a Twitter user Universelce, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy wearable will be running on Android’s Wear OS and end the Tizen OS partnership with Samsung’s smartwatches. The last Samsung wearable that was running Google’s software was back in 2014 when the Gear Live was launched with Google’s Android Wear (now called Wear OS). Also Read - Want ANC in your wireless earbuds? Here is our list of affordable yet good options

Since Tizen OS could be out of the picture, it is possible that the upcoming Samsung smartwatch will feature the company’s own user interface based on Android. If the news is true, it could be great news for Google’s Wear OS which hasn’t been able to establish itself as the go-to OS in the wearables segment. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samvad app release soon, Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date and more

With the Samsung partnership, Android could look to reinvigorate its wearables’ OS platform and provide a stiff challenge to Apple’s WatchOS. At the moment, there are only a handful of companies like Moto and Fossil that offer consistent support to WearOS while other smaller smartwatch makers prefer their own customised interface.

Two new Samsung devices ‘coming soon’

It is speculated that Samsung might launch two new smartwatches in the days to come. As per a report by GalaxyClub, the South Korean tech giant is said to be working on two new devices — SM-R86x and SM-R87X. There aren’t a lot of details are out about the product or its specification, however, these upcoming wearables might fall in the Galaxy Watch Active line up of products. The launch date for the two is expected this summer.