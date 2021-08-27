Samsung reveals Indian prices of Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2

If Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic watches caught your fancy, and you were waiting for the Indian prices to drop, today is your lucky day. Samsung India has revealed the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic prices, along with the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. Samsung brings both the 40mm and 44mm version of the standard Watch 4 and both the sizes for the Watch 4 Classic. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y21, more

Both the new Watch 4 models are running on that new Wear OS platform that Samsung and Google worked on together. Hence, the Watch 4 series can run all the Google apps from the Play Store but retain Samsung's One UI design language. Unlike older models though, the Watch 4 series is only compatible with smartphones that run Google Mobile Services; this rules out the iPhones and Huawei phones.

Samsung reveals prices of Galaxy Watch 4 series

The standard Galaxy Watch 4 is coming in two variants for both the LTE and BT versions. The Watch 4 40mm in the BT spec costs Rs 23,999 whereas the 44mm version of the same costs Rs 26,999. The 40mm version in LTE costs Rs 28,999 whereas the 44mm version will set you back by Rs 31,999.

The Watch 4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that uses a single chip to run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. This allows customers to monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and calculate their body composition.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic costs Rs 31,999 for the 42mm version in BT-only spec whereas the 46mm version of the same costs Rs 34,999. The LTE version in the 42mm size costs Rs 36,999 whereas the 46mm variant will set you back by Rs 39,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender and priced at Rs 11,999. Samsung promises up to 20 hours of battery life (with the case included) in ANC mode. The figures go up to 29 hours with ANC switched off. The earbuds themselves can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with ANC. Qi-compatible wireless fast charging can deliver up to an hour’s playback with five minutes of charge.