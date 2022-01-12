Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features

Sennheiser HD 450SE over-the-ear wireless headphones join the company’s audio portfolio in India. The new wireless headphones from the German audio company are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of battery backup. Sennheiser HD 450SE also gets an ANC feature and a dedicated voice assistant key. Also Read - 5 truly wireless earphones to get if you are serious about music

Sennheiser HD 450SE price in India, availability

The special edition of Sennheiser HD 450BT has been launched in India for a price of Rs 14,990. They will be exclusive to the e-retail platform Amazon and consumers can pick the product from January 16 the day when Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022 kicks in.

Sennheiser HD 450SE specs

The all-new Sennheiser HD 450SE boasts 32mm dynamic transducers and supports aptX, aptX low latency, AAP, HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP codecs. These over-the-ear headphones from Sennheiser come with Amazon Alexa integration and a dedicated voice assistant button for ease of access. It also has Google Assistant and Siri support. Looks-wise, the headphones feature a compact folding design with comfortable earcups and have dual-beamforming MEMS microphones. The wireless headphones have a matte finish and are less prone to smudges and grease.

As for technical aspects, it has a frequency response range of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. The settings of the Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones can be tweaked via the Sennheiser Smart Control app. The app is available both on Android, and iOS platforms. There is NFC tap-to-pair technology as well.

As mentioned earlier, Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones claimed to provide up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. Users can get the extended backup with ANC turned on. The headphones have a USB-C port for charging and are said to fully charge in two hours. The headphones are available only in sole black colour option.