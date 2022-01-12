comscore Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
News

Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features

Wearables

Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery, ANC, Alexa integration launched for Rs 14,990.

Sennheiser HD 450SE price in India

Sennheiser HD 450SE over-the-ear wireless headphones join the company’s audio portfolio in India. The new wireless headphones from the German audio company are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of battery backup. Sennheiser HD 450SE also gets an ANC feature and a dedicated voice assistant key. Also Read - 5 truly wireless earphones to get if you are serious about music

Sennheiser HD 450SE price in India, availability

The special edition of Sennheiser HD 450BT has been launched in India for a price of Rs 14,990. They will be exclusive to the e-retail platform Amazon and consumers can pick the product from January 16 the day when Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022 kicks in. Also Read - EPOS Adapt 560 Review: Packs all the bells and whistles yet struggles to excite

Sennheiser HD 450SE specs

The all-new Sennheiser HD 450SE boasts 32mm dynamic transducers and supports aptX, aptX low latency, AAP, HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP codecs. These over-the-ear headphones from Sennheiser come with Amazon Alexa integration and a dedicated voice assistant button for ease of access. It also has Google Assistant and Siri support. Looks-wise, the headphones feature a compact folding design with comfortable earcups and have dual-beamforming MEMS microphones. The wireless headphones have a matte finish and are less prone to smudges and grease. Also Read - Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 16,990

Sennheiser HD 450SE price in India, features

As for technical aspects, it has a frequency response range of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. The settings of the Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones can be tweaked via the Sennheiser Smart Control app. The app is available both on Android, and iOS platforms. There is NFC tap-to-pair technology as well.

As mentioned earlier, Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones claimed to provide up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. Users can get the extended backup with ANC turned on. The headphones have a USB-C port for charging and are said to fully charge in two hours. The headphones are available only in sole black colour option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 6:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 12, 2022 6:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
Wearables
Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Entertainment

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Wordle copycats do a Houdini, as Apple issues stricter developer guidelines

Gaming

Wordle copycats do a Houdini, as Apple issues stricter developer guidelines

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek

BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features

Wearables

Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

Features

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India
EPOS Adapt 560 Review: What it offers and should you buy it

Reviews

EPOS Adapt 560 Review: What it offers and should you buy it
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 anniversary edition launched: Check details, price

News

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 anniversary edition launched: Check details, price
Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Reviews

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 17 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, डिस्काउंट और डील के साथ मिलेगा बैंक ऑफर

इन धांसू फीचर के साथ लॉन्च होगी ब्लैक शॉर्क 5 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन सीरीज, मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Ola हर दिन बना रहा है 1000 electric scooter, कस्टमर्स को जल्द मिलेगा खरीदने का मौका

टेक्नो ने 6 हजार रुपये की प्राइस रेंज में लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला धांसू फोन

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान, मिल रहा 112GB तक डेटा

Latest Videos

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features
PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

Reviews

PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview
Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications
Mobiles
Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications
Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India
Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Entertainment

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries
This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek

News

This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek
BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

Telecom

BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers