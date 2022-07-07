comscore Sennheiser launches its IE 600 wired earphones in India at Rs 59,990
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Sennheiser Ie 600 Wired Earphones 7 Mm Driver In India Rs 59990
News

Sennheiser IE 600 wired earphones with 7 mm driver in India at Rs 59,990

Wearables

Sennheiser IE 600, designed to keep delivering flawless acoustic, is available across online and leading retail outlets in India.

Untitled design (25)

With an aim to cater to audiophiles, German audio brand Sennheiser on Thursday launched its flagship wired earphones, IE 600, in the Indian market that is said to be crafted for an exquisitely natural sound. Also Read - Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds launched in India at Rs 21,990

Priced at Rs 59,990, the Sennheiser IE 600, designed to keep delivering flawless acoustic, is available across online and leading retail outlets in India. Also Read - Dyson Zone isn’t the only weird headphone in town: Here are others

“At the audiophile development team, we intently listen to the feedback of our incredibly passionate customers. The IE 600 delivers a neutral reference tuning in combination with our industry-leading miniature transducer technology,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser, said in a statement. Also Read - Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features

“The paradigm-shifting acoustic performance is appropriately clad in highest-performance amorphous zirconium. The IE 600 will be a reference for the most demanding mobile audio enthusiasts,” Gulati added.

Sennheiser IE 600 wired earphones features

The earphones are designed from ZR01 amorphous zirconium, a metal with “a glass-like atomic structure that gives it triple the hardness and bend resistance of high-performance steel”. The company claims that the earphones have a strong build and can survive in extreme conditions as it is resistant to corrosion and scratches.

The company said that IE 600 achieves distortion-free reproduction of music, a single 7 mm driver responsible for the extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion of these earphones.

Within the IE 600, this system and the acoustic back volume has been tuned for a tonally neutral, intimate and emotional sound. This ensures a true-to-life voicing that is especially expressive for vocal performances.

The acoustic system has also been optimised to produce a steep bass slope resulting in a powerful yet fast and accurate low-end response.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 5:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xbox Series X gets a price hike: Here's how much it costs
Gaming
Xbox Series X gets a price hike: Here's how much it costs
Google Chromecast with TV is coming to India: Here s how much it costs

Smart TVs

Google Chromecast with TV is coming to India: Here s how much it costs

Apple Watch Series 8 to get more expensive 'Rugged' version with bigger screen

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 to get more expensive 'Rugged' version with bigger screen

Xiaomi spotted testing self-driving tech with a lidar sensor

automobile

Xiaomi spotted testing self-driving tech with a lidar sensor

Tecno Spark 8P debuts in India at Rs 10,999: All you need to know

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8P debuts in India at Rs 10,999: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G launch teased: Here's what we know so far

Xbox Series X gets a price hike: Here's how much it costs

Google Chromecast with TV is coming to India: Here s how much it costs

Apple Watch Series 8 to get more expensive 'Rugged' version with bigger screen

Xiaomi spotted testing self-driving tech with a lidar sensor

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999