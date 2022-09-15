comscore Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless launched in India: Check price and features
News

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones with 42mm drivers launched in India for Rs 34,990

Wearables

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones come with active noise cancellation, 42mm drivers, and touch controls.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Sennheiser on Thursday announced a new pair of wireless headphones in India. The all-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless comes with an over-the-ear design offering premium features like active noise cancellation and aptX Adaptive codecs. Also Read - Sennheiser IE 600 wired earphones with 7 mm driver in India at Rs 59,990

The headphones rival the popular Sony WH-1000XM5 and Quietcomfort headphones from Bose. Apple’s AirPods Max is also one of the competitors of the new Momentum headphones. Also Read - Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds launched in India at Rs 21,990

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless price in India, coupon discount

The Momentum 4 Wireless comes at a price of Rs 34,990 in India. However, there’s a Rs 2,000 coupon on Amazon which makes the final price of the headphones, as low as Rs 32,990. Also Read - Dyson Zone isn’t the only weird headphone in town: Here are others

The headphones can be purchased from authorized stores, Amazon India, and the company’s official website in the country.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless features

The wireless headphones come as a premium wearable and are one of the brand’s most expensive headphones in the country. They come with an over-the-ear design and have a black shade with soft earpads. The headphones have touch controls and come with automatic on/off and smart pause features.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

The headphones have an active noise cancellation feature and support aptX Bluetooth codes. There’s also a transparency mode available on the headphones. Sennheiser has provided a built-in equalizer and different sound modes that users can switch to while listening to music.

The headphones come with a 42mm dynamic driver and boast four microphones. These microphones assist in canceling the noise while listening to music or while on calls. The headphones house a battery that offers up to 60 hours of music playback on a single charge. There’s fast charging support too, where 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 6 hours of listening time.

There’s Bluetooth 5.2 on the headphones and they have a USB Type-C port for charging.  Lastly, the headphones come with a carrying case and the arms are foldable, making them portable and mobile.

In related news, Sennheiser recently launched the Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones in India. The wireless earphones come with aptX codecs and are priced at Rs 21,990.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 10:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 15, 2022 10:19 PM IST
