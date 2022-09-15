Sennheiser on Thursday announced a new pair of wireless headphones in India. The all-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless comes with an over-the-ear design offering premium features like active noise cancellation and aptX Adaptive codecs. Also Read - Sennheiser IE 600 wired earphones with 7 mm driver in India at Rs 59,990

The headphones rival the popular Sony WH-1000XM5 and Quietcomfort headphones from Bose. Apple's AirPods Max is also one of the competitors of the new Momentum headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless price in India, coupon discount

The Momentum 4 Wireless comes at a price of Rs 34,990 in India. However, there's a Rs 2,000 coupon on Amazon which makes the final price of the headphones, as low as Rs 32,990.

The headphones can be purchased from authorized stores, Amazon India, and the company’s official website in the country.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless features

The wireless headphones come as a premium wearable and are one of the brand’s most expensive headphones in the country. They come with an over-the-ear design and have a black shade with soft earpads. The headphones have touch controls and come with automatic on/off and smart pause features.

The headphones have an active noise cancellation feature and support aptX Bluetooth codes. There’s also a transparency mode available on the headphones. Sennheiser has provided a built-in equalizer and different sound modes that users can switch to while listening to music.

The headphones come with a 42mm dynamic driver and boast four microphones. These microphones assist in canceling the noise while listening to music or while on calls. The headphones house a battery that offers up to 60 hours of music playback on a single charge. There’s fast charging support too, where 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 6 hours of listening time.

There’s Bluetooth 5.2 on the headphones and they have a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the headphones come with a carrying case and the arms are foldable, making them portable and mobile.

In related news, Sennheiser recently launched the Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones in India. The wireless earphones come with aptX codecs and are priced at Rs 21,990.