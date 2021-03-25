Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds with 32-hour battery, wireless charging launched: Price in India, specs

Skullcandy, the US-based audio brand has expanded its portfolio in India with the new Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds. As its goes by the name, the new earbuds come with active noise cancellation and is the first from the company to offer this feature. The Skullcandy earbuds come with a customisable Personal Sound feature that can be accessed via the Skullcandy app.

Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds price in India, availability

The new Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds are priced at Rs 10,999. Available in a single True Black colour option, the earbuds can be pre-booked via Skullcandy’s official website.

Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds specifications

As mentioned earlier, these are the first from the company’s TWS portfolio to feature active noise cancellation. It sports 12mm dynamic driver with a frequency response range of up to 20KHz and supports Bluetooth v5.0. The earbuds have IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance. The Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds come with ambient listening mode that can be triggered by tapping and holding the main sensor. The mode is compatible with Tile finding technology. Skullcandy notes that in case users misplace the earbuds, they can ring them from the Tile app.

In terms of battery backup, each earbud promises up to 9 hours of run-time. With ANC enabled, the buds will provide five hours of battery life. The company claims that the charging case will offer an additional charge of up to 14 hours with ANC turned on and up to 23 hours with ANC off. The charging case supports wireless charging and features rapid charge that can deliver two hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. Other features include- noise isolating fit, multiple EQ modes, voice assistant support, full media controls on both earbuds.