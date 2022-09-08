comscore Smartwatch under Rs 2,000: Fire-Boltt launches two smartwatches with starting price of Rs 1,999
News

Smartwatch under Rs 2,000: Fire-Boltt launches two new smartwatches with starting price of Rs 1,999

Wearables

New Fire-Boltt Smartwatches

Fire-Boltt has launched two new smartwatches in India in order to enhance its line-up ahead of the festive season. The two smartwatches Atom and Ninja Call Pro. Fire-Boltt Atom is available on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 3,799, Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro is exclusively available on Amazon at Rs 1,999. Both the watches are also available on the company’s official website- Fireboltt.com Also Read - iPhone 13 selling with massive discounts: How to get 128GB variant at Rs 49,999 or lower

Fire-Boltt Atom

The Fire-Boltt Atom gets a 1.3-inch round dial. The Atom comes with an AMOLED display offering a 360×360 pixels resolution. The watch also comes with inbuilt speaker and a microphone to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. The inbuilt Voice Assistant allows users to access functions such like setting reminders and checking updates. Also Read - Fire-Boltt Dynamite, Ninja Calling Pro smartwatches launched with prices starting at Rs 1,999

Also Read - Bajaj CT 125X launched in India at Rs 71,350: Details here

The smartwatch comes with 120 sports modes, ranging from running and walking to tennis and cricket. The health tracking features include the SPO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Tracker, and Sleep Monitor. The watch also gets IP67 water-resistant rating. It comes with a battery life of 7 days for normal usage, according to the company. The other features of the smartwatch include Smart Notifications, Camera Control, Music Control, Drink Water & Sedentary Reminder. Fire-Boltt Atom is available in three colour variants- Black, Pink and Grey.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro

This Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch has more than 100 sports modes. The smartwatch has 1.69-inch display. Even the Ninja Call Pro gets an AI Voice Assistant feature which lets users access basic functionality using voice commands. You’ll be able to access notifications, camera or music control or set an alarm. The smartwatch has inbuilt games as well.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro is powered by a 220 mAh battery and the company claims it can run for 6 days during normal usage and 15 days on standby. The watch is said to be IP67 dust and water resistant. The new Ninja Call Pro is available in colours like black, pink, and grey.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 6:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 8, 2022 7:00 PM IST
Fire-Boltt launches two new smartwatches with starting price of Rs 1,999
