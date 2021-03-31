comscore Snap is looking to launch AR-enabled glasses and a drone
Snapchat's parent company could launch AR-enabled glasses and a drone soon

The AR-enabled glasses might be first made available to developers and content creator so that they have an idea of what the users would prefer.

Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc is planning to continue its push in hardware with the launch of AR-enabled glasses and a drone, a source close to the company has said. As per a report in The Information, the upcoming spectacles will come bundled with a display so that the wearer can look at the AR effects without the need for a smartphone. This feature was missing in the last iteration of the glasses. Also Read - Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera by Snapchat launching in India on July 4

What will the new Snap glasses offer?

The report mentions that the new glasses will first be available only to developers and content creators and will later be made available commercially. The objective of this approach is to ensure that developers make lenses and experiences that the consumers would like to use in the future. It is expected that the Snap glasses will be priced at $380 (Rs 28,000 approx). Also Read - Snapchat announces Camera Kit, will power camera and AR experiences in other apps

The Spectacles 3 could be the culmination of what the company has been trying to build with its lineup of AR headsets for the past three years. At the moment, the company Spectacles are just capturing device with all of the processing being done on a smartphone. Also Read - Snapchat gets new Action Bar, Topics and Story Replies at Partner Summit 2020

Learning from past mistakes

Snap wants to make sure that it doesn’t repeat the mistakes it made with the earlier generation spectacles in the new one. Earlier, the company lost almost 140 million dollars due to unsold inventory of the original glasses and that was a major setback for the hardware division of the company.

If the reports of the upcoming glasses are true then it means that Snap is not looking to throw in the towel and continue its pursuit of making the perfect AR-enabled glasses for the consumers. Even the company CEO has said that its AR hardware will a part of what defines the company by the end of the decade.

If Snap is looking to make its AR glasses venture successful it will have to take on the likes of Apple and Facebook who have been working on their own face-mounted wearables for a long time.

What about the drone?

The reports have also said that Snap is prepping to launch a drone but there’s very little information available about the same. There have been rumours about Snap working on a drone for years now and the company has even invested close to 20 million dollars in a Chinese drone making company. At the moment, there is no information on when the drone will be shipped in the market.

  Published Date: March 31, 2021 2:19 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 31, 2021 2:20 PM IST

