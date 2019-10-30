comscore Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon; details
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may be the second chance for Wear OS smart watches
News

Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may be the second chance for Wear OS smart watches

Wearables

This likely means that this is likely to be powerful enough to offer a significant performance boost to Android-powered wearables. For context, almost all wearables expect the Apple Watch have been criticized for their performance in the past.

  • Updated: October 31, 2019 7:20 AM IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wearables Main

Chipmaker Qualcomm seems to be working on its next SoC for wearable devices. This SoC is likely to be known as the Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC. In addition, new information has hinted that this is likely to be the SoC that we have long been waiting for. This likely means that this is likely to be powerful enough to offer a significant performance boost to Android-powered wearables. For context, almost all wearables expect the Apple Watch have been criticized for their performance in the past. The industry has also blamed Google to not improve and focus on Wear OS to better optimize the software.

Snapdragon Wear 3300 details

Currently, almost all the latest Wear OS-powered wearables run on Snapdragon Wear 3100 or Wear 2100 in the market. To demonstrate how far behind Qualcomm is, Exynos 9110 SoC in Galaxy Watch series is based on the 10nm fabrication process. On the other hand, Wear 3100 is still based on the 28nm fabrication process. To be clear, the smaller the fabrication process, the more power-efficient and powerful SoC. As per a report from XDA Developers, Qualcomm is meant to bridge the gap with Wear 3300.

This is not the first time that we have written about Wear 3100 as it first surfaced back in July. Taking a look back, reports also stated that Qualcomm was working on two new wearable SoC platforms. The company was expected to launch them under the name Wear 2700 na d Wear 429. As per the report, we are certain that the company is now working on Wear 3300. This SoC is also likely to be the successor to the Wear 429 from mid-2018.

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video, launch on November 5

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video, launch on November 5

Developer arter97 discovered references to Wear 3300 in the latest Linux kernel source code that Qualcomm uploaded at Code Aurora Forum. The reference also confirmed that Wear 3300 will be based on Snapdragon 429 with code name Spyro. Taking a look back, Snapdragon 429 is based on the 12nm fabrication process and features four Cortex A53 cores. Qualcomm has made no formal announcement at the time of writing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 6:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 31, 2019 7:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
News
Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
Vodafone reportedly mulling an exit from Indian market

Telecom

Vodafone reportedly mulling an exit from Indian market

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Sony PS4 has become the second most sold console ever

Gaming

Sony PS4 has become the second most sold console ever

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon

Wearables

Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon
Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video
Moto 360 smartwatch with circular display announced

Wearables

Moto 360 smartwatch with circular display announced
Oppo to launch Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone soon

News

Oppo to launch Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone soon
Black Shark 2 Pro could soon launch in India

Gaming

Black Shark 2 Pro could soon launch in India

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स सालाना पेमेंट पर कर सकते हैं 15 प्रतिशत की बचत

PUBG Mobile ने न्यू एंटी चीट डिटेक्शन सिस्टम को किया पेश, चीटर्स ऑटोमेटिक होंगे बैन

Redmi K20 Pro यूजर्स को मिलनी शुरू हुई Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 अपडेट

Apex Legends का प्लेयर बेस 7 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा

Apple iPhone SE 2 अगले साल मार्च 2020 में हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

News

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
News
Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now
Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

News

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support
Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

News

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales
Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

News

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived