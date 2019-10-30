Chipmaker Qualcomm seems to be working on its next SoC for wearable devices. This SoC is likely to be known as the Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC. In addition, new information has hinted that this is likely to be the SoC that we have long been waiting for. This likely means that this is likely to be powerful enough to offer a significant performance boost to Android-powered wearables. For context, almost all wearables expect the Apple Watch have been criticized for their performance in the past. The industry has also blamed Google to not improve and focus on Wear OS to better optimize the software.

Snapdragon Wear 3300 details

Currently, almost all the latest Wear OS-powered wearables run on Snapdragon Wear 3100 or Wear 2100 in the market. To demonstrate how far behind Qualcomm is, Exynos 9110 SoC in Galaxy Watch series is based on the 10nm fabrication process. On the other hand, Wear 3100 is still based on the 28nm fabrication process. To be clear, the smaller the fabrication process, the more power-efficient and powerful SoC. As per a report from XDA Developers, Qualcomm is meant to bridge the gap with Wear 3300.

This is not the first time that we have written about Wear 3100 as it first surfaced back in July. Taking a look back, reports also stated that Qualcomm was working on two new wearable SoC platforms. The company was expected to launch them under the name Wear 2700 na d Wear 429. As per the report, we are certain that the company is now working on Wear 3300. This SoC is also likely to be the successor to the Wear 429 from mid-2018.

Developer arter97 discovered references to Wear 3300 in the latest Linux kernel source code that Qualcomm uploaded at Code Aurora Forum. The reference also confirmed that Wear 3300 will be based on Snapdragon 429 with code name Spyro. Taking a look back, Snapdragon 429 is based on the 12nm fabrication process and features four Cortex A53 cores. Qualcomm has made no formal announcement at the time of writing.