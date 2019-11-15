comscore Sonata hybrid smartwatches with 1 year battery life launched in India: Price
News

Sonata hybrid smartwatches with 1 year battery life launched in India: Price, features and more

Sonata has launched hybrid smartwatches in India. The smart wearables come with a starting price label of Rs 2,995 in the country. The Stride Pro will cost you Rs 3,495.

Sonata Stride smartwatch

Sonata, a watch brand from the house of Titan, has launched a range of hybrid smartwatches in India. The company’s new smart wearable category includes Stride and Stride Pro. Both the smartwatches supports the brand’s Stride mobile app, which is compatible with Android Version 5.0 and above; iOS version 11 and above. The Stride smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,995 in India. The Pro version of the same fitness tracker will cost you Rs 3,495.

The range includes a total of six variants. With these Sonata smartwatches, you can track your steps, the quality of sleep, and measure the calories burnt. The wearable will also give call alerts. It also comes with a Find the phone feature, which will help you locate your phone through your smartwatch. One will also be able to activate the camera and click photos using the Stride smartwatch.

The smart wearable also supports the “Sedentary Alert” feature, which will remind users to move, if there’s a lack of activity for a certain period of time. Sonata says all the versions of the smartwatches offer contemporary design sensibilities with clean dials, rich leathers, and elegant black cases. The company also claims that its new hybrid smartwatches will deliver one year’s battery life to customers.

Commenting on the launch, Utkarsh Thakur, Marketing Head of Sonata said, “With Stride, Sonata builds upon its commitment of delivering tangible, relevant benefits to its customers, while democratizing features and styles that are limited to a section of the market. Stride offers a slew of smart features at category-first price points, thereby making Smart accessible to everyone.”

“Today, falling fitness levels are unavoidable owing to sedentary lifestyles. There’s a lot of inertia in starting our fitness journey due to many constraints. The solution – Everyday Fitness, which is to expend energy through the day to day activities like walking, cycling, gardening, etc. Stride helps to track these everyday activities in a seamless manner. This trendy smartwatch will help make conscious choices towards a healthy lifestyle.” Utkarsh Thakur added.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 6:41 PM IST

