Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds with open design launched in India for Rs 12,990: All you need to know
Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds with open design launched in India for Rs 12,990

Sony India has also announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the LinkBuds at a sprice for Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990/-).

Sony on Wednesday launched LinkBuds TWS earbuds with a unique open air design in the Indian market. Available in black or white, the LinkBuds have a donut-shaped earpiece that goes in the ear. The LinkBuds feature a compact design with 5 sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders hint at three colour options, design and more

Sony Linkbuds Price and Availability

Sony Linkbuds will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India. Sony India has also announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the LinkBuds at a sprice for Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990/-) and avail benefit of Rs. 7,000/- (inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- cashback on select debit and credit cards). This offer is valid from 4th August until 12th August 2022. Also Read - Indian analysts praise EU for Apple's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Sony Linkbuds Specifications

The newly developed ring driver unit, has the centre of the diaphragm open for audio transparency. The new design makes LinkBuds a better companion for a range of uses, including working from home, listening to music, gaming and more, the company claims. The earbuds come with a unique 12mm “ring design” driver that provides better output. The earbuds come with a 17.5 hours of combined battery life with the case and offer fast charging that can put out 90 minutes of usage in just 10 minutes. Also Read - Realme Buds Q2s earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,999: Check details

“Sony has not only designed LinkBuds to be stylish, but also with the environment in mind. No plastic is included in the packaging material for LinkBuds, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our products. These unique earbuds and their charging case are made using recycled plastic materials and plastic-free packaging,” the company said in a statement.

The earphones are also IPX4 spash and sweat proof, and come with easy Bluetooth pairing with Fast and Swift Pair. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your LinkBuds to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC or tablet. The earbuds come with a 17.5 hours of combined battery life with the case. In addition, it also offer fast charging that can put out 90 minutes of usage in just 10 minutes.

  Published Date: August 3, 2022 1:57 PM IST

