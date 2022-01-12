comscore Sony launches WF-C500 TWS earbuds at Rs 5,990: Check specs
News

Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds with 20 hours of battery life launched at Rs 5,990

Wearables

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with support for Google Assistant and Siri. The earbuds also support Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair features to allow users to connect the earbuds with compatible devices.

sony-tws-1200

Sony has launched its WF-C500 true wireless earbuds in India at a price of Rs 5,990. The highlights of the earbuds include battery life of up to 20 hours (including battery in charging case), support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The earbuds come with a splash-resistant design to protect them from damage. Speaking of looks, the Sony TWS earbuds are available in four colour options.

Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds pricing, availability

Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 5,990 in India. They are available in Black, Green, Orange and White colour options.

The earbuds will be available for purchase starting January 16 across Sony retail outlets including Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com, and e-commerce websites.

Sony WF-C500 earbuds specifications, features

The newly-launched Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with 5.8mm drivers that offer frequency response in the range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. Users will have a choice to use one earbud if they want. In terms of design, these earbuds have a splash-proof and sweat-proof design and they come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. They come packed in a cylindrical charging case that can easily fit in a pocket.

As per the company, the earbuds also come with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology that “restores fine fade-out sound and high-frequency sound” for better-listening experience. As mentioned earlier, the WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with support for Google Assistant and Siri. The earbuds also support Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair features to allow users to connect the earbuds with compatible devices.

The Bluetooth earbuds feature buttons to perform tasks like play, stop, or skip tracks and adjust volume levels. According to Sony, the earbuds house a Bluetooth chip that transmits the sound from left to right earbud without any lag.

In terms of battery, the Bluetooth earbuds can offer up to 10 hours of battery life in a single charge. However, with the help of the charging case, the earbuds can offer up to 20 hours of battery. The company claims that just the 10 minute charge can offer up to 1 hour of playtime.

  Published Date: January 12, 2022 9:12 AM IST

