Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro TWS with 11mm drivers launched in India

Anker sub-brand Soundcore has launched its flagship truly wireless earphones, Liberty Air 2 Pro in India. The new TWS come with premium features like active noise-cancellation (ANC) and PureNote driver technology.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: Price in India

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 and it comes with 18 months of manufacturer's warranty. The device is currently available via Flipkart and will soon be made available via top retail chains across the country. It has launched in four colourways: Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue and Crystal Pink.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: Specifications, features

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro feature 11mm drivers made out of 10 hardened nano layers, with which the company claims the earphones deliver accurate sound. It states that its PureNote Driver technology provides users with a 45 percent boost to bass and a 30 percent wider frequency compared to ordinary drivers.

The charging case features a unique slider mechanism, and the earbuds come with touch controls, which can be configured using the company’s app.

It comes with three noise cancellation modes and a transparency mode. Its Multi-Mode ANC lets users change seamlessly between the three noise cancellation modes including the transparent mode, depending on the environment. The Transparency mode also has two sub-settings.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is currently compatible with Apple’s digital voice assistant, Siri and will soon get an update bringing compatibility for other voice assistants too.

The company claims that the device has a total battery life of 26 hours without ANC and 21 hours with ANC on a full charge. It also states the earbuds can provide users with 2 hours of playtime on a 10 minute charge. It sports a micro-USB charging port on the back.