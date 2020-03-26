Swatch has launched a new smartwatch in France, which is called Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar. The top feature of this hybrid fitness smartwatch is that it utilizes solar power to deliver up to six months of battery life. The wearable is compatible with Android, Huawei Harmony OS, and iOS. It comes with fitness tracking features, notifications support, and traditional watch functions.

The latest hybrid smartwatch from Swatch ship with the company’s propriety Swiss Autonomous Low Power System (SwALPS) OS. The company also says that the hybrid watch also supports GPS Navigation. The Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar smartwatch features a 47mm circular body. The wearable will be available for purchase in high-end materials, with a choice of titanium or ceramic.

The rest of the details are currently under wraps. But, the hybrid smartwatch is expected to offer support for heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, BP monitoring, steps and more. One will find these features in most budget fitness trackers. The Swatch Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar hybrid watch is priced at 1,000CHF, which is around Rs 75,250 in India. The wearable is quite expensive when you compare it to other competitors like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. The product is expected to be released in June or July.

Separately, Timex recently launched a new iConnect Active smartwatch in India, which comes with a price label of Rs 4,995. The brand is offering the wearable in five color options, including Black, Silver, Navy, Rose gold and Lilac. Interested buyers can get the fitness watch via Timex World stores, retail stores, and all other authorized Timex retailers.

It comes with features like steps and distance tracker, calories tracker, and sleep monitoring too. There is also a Sport mode as well as a music controller. Users will also be able to check the weather forecast on the watch. The smartwatch supports “search for the phone” features and smart notifications. The wearable can show you emails, text messages, calls, and other social media apps. The Timex iConnect Active smartwatch is IP68 rated, meaning it is water-resistant. As per the company’s website, users will get 5 days of battery with this device.