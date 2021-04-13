TCL has launched three new true wireless headphones in India. These include the Moveaudio S150, S200, and Actv500. The wireless headphones will be available via Flipkart and select retail outlets. Also Read - CES 2021: TCL 4K Mini LED, 4K QLED and 4K HDR TVs launched

TCL Moveaudio S150 Bearbuds feature 13mm speaker driver. It also offers IPX4 for resistance against water splashes. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 for music and hands-free calls. It is said to offer up to three and a half hours of listening time on a single charge. With the charging case, the company claims it can offer up to 20 hours of usage.

Further, charging the earbuds for 15 minutes can offer up to 1 hour of playtime, as per the company. Further, TCL Moveaudio S150 offers touch controls as well for play, pause, select tracks and activate voice assistant.

TCL Moveaudio S150 will be available at an introductory offer price of Rs 1,999.

TCL Moveaudio S200 offers ENC technology to filter out background noise. It also comes with two dual beaming forming mics to let users clearly hear in noisy environments. More features include Bluetooth 5.0 support, up to three and a half hours of listening on a single charge, and 23 hours of battery life with the charging case.

TCL Moveaudio S200 sports a semi-in-ear design. Thanks to smart wearing detection, the earbuds can automatically play and pause the music when it is put on and taken off, respectively.

TheTCL Moveaudio S200 can be bought at an introductory offer price of Rs 3,999.

TCL Actv500 is aimed at sports enthusiasts. The workout earbuds sport 6mm drivers and are said to offer 33 hours battery life. The earbuds are said to last for 15 days when used for 2 hours a day with Type-C charging type. The earbuds are IPX5 certified for water resistance.

TCL Actv500 will be available at an introductory offer price of Rs 4,499.