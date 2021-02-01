has bagged the patent for a pair of “smart glasses and glasses case”. The patent that was initially filed by Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co., Ltd., is being developed to integrate detection and treatment. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: When is the launch, what could be the price?

The Chinese tech giant has emerged as one of the most innovative companies in the past couple of years. What was once known as "China's Apple" for its infamous composites and copying tech from other companies, is now working on an original form of technology said to combine wearables with the medical sector.

What do Xiaomi smart glasses offer?

In terms of the tech, the sunglasses are being designed to emit therapeutic signals including phototherapy signals and sound waves that can be used to treat brain diseases, mental diseases like depression or anxiety or eye fatigue.

Where the light therapy signal can help treat mental diseases the sound wave signals can help relieve mental fatigue. The tech will also add electromagnetic waves that will help with blood circulation in the brain.

At the moment, the company has not officially released a design for the final product or how it will be sold but it’s safe to assume that Xiaomi will bundle a speaker or some form of sound transmission technology with the smart glasses.

Not the first smart glass from the Chinese

Xiaomi is not the first smartphone giant with a penchant for smart glasses. In March 2020, has launched its Gentle Monster Smart Glasses which came with Bluetooth connectivity to help answer calls. It also comes with AI-powered noise reduction technology.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’d know that Google has also set a precedent with its own smart glass project called Google Glasses which was sadly discontinued in 2015.

Other companies like Snapchat, and North have also experimented with smart glasses but none of them has been able to make headlines till now.